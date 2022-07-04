Here’s what makes sprouts an ideal food to begin your day with

Having nourishing foods for breakfast is the ideal way to kickstart your day, as they not only aid metabolism but also boost energy levels.

One such food is sprouts.

Dietitian Suman Tibrewala took to Instagram to explain why having sprouts is extremely beneficial for the body.

Terming sprouts as the “powerhouses of nutrition”, Tibrewala said that they are rich in protein, fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, calcium and phosphorus.

“Sprouting increases the bioavailability of these nutrients as well. Sprouts are also a good source of antioxidants and help in neutralising the free radicals. They also have anti-cancer properties. Additionally, it is also easier to grow and is relatively inexpensive, too. The essential fatty acid content of sprouts also increases with germination,” she said.

What is the ideal way to consume sprouts?

To increase body strength and feel energetic throughout the day, the expert advised adding lemon, ginger pieces, light salt and pepper to sprouts and eat for breakfast.

