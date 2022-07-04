scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Here’s what makes sprouts an ideal food to begin your day with

What do you usually have for breakfast?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 9:10:40 am
raw sproutsSprouts are highly nutritious. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Having nourishing foods for breakfast is the ideal way to kickstart your day, as they not only aid metabolism but also boost energy levels.

ALSO READ |Foods to include in your breakfast when on a weight loss and muscle-building journey

One such food is sprouts.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dietitian Suman Tibrewala took to Instagram to explain why having sprouts is extremely beneficial for the body.

Terming sprouts as the “powerhouses of nutrition”, Tibrewala said that they are rich in protein, fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, calcium and phosphorus.

“Sprouting increases the bioavailability of these nutrients as well. Sprouts are also a good source of antioxidants and help in neutralising the free radicals. They also have anti-cancer properties. Additionally, it is also easier to grow and is relatively inexpensive, too. The essential fatty acid content of sprouts also increases with germination,” she said.

ALSO READ |Here’s why you should start your day with a bowl of sprouts

What is the ideal way to consume sprouts?

To increase body strength and feel energetic throughout the day, the expert advised adding lemon, ginger pieces, light salt and pepper to sprouts and eat for breakfast.

Best of Express Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
Anil Sahasrabudhe at Idea Exchange: ‘The economy can’t run only on ...Premium
Anil Sahasrabudhe at Idea Exchange: ‘The economy can’t run only on ...
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ukarine marriage in war- feature
‘Till death do us part’: Ukraine couples get married in war times
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement