Sprout moong beans the right way for weight loss, good digestion

Sprouts (or sprouted moong beans) are known to be extremely healthy, a powerhouse of antioxidants, and a great way to keep unwanted hunger pangs away. But sometimes, the sprouting process, though easy, does not work out well. If you too have the same complaint, you are at the right place! We have the perfect solution for you.

Chef Meghna Kamdar shared how moong beans are full of fibre, vitamins, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, carbs, folate, and antioxidants.

Further, she explained about the sprouting process that helps improve digestion, aid weight loss and more.

Method

*Wash moong beans.

*Leave them in soaked water for three hours.

*Remove water.

*Cover with a lid or plate.

*Leave them in the strainer in a warm place (like microwave or oven which are warm even when not in use) overnight.

The long-tailed sprouts can be used in a variety of dishes including salad. “Gujaratis eat these with khakhra for breakfast,” shared Kamdar.

According to Kamdar, besides aiding weight loss, they also help the heart, manage cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and can be good during pregnancy too.

Previously, nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal took to Instagram to list out the benefits of sprouts.

*Already pre-digested.

*Bioavailability increases vitamins and minerals.

*Higher level of protein.

*Reduces the cooking time of the bean itself.

*Reduces cholesterol.

*Cleanses the body.

*Improves digestion.

She, further, suggested: “try cooking them by boiling and steaming first”

