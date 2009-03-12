Spiritual kids tend to be healthier

Spiritual kids are more likely to be healthier,just like their adult counterparts,according to a new study.

Dr Barry Nierenberg,associate professor of psychology at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale,Florida,came to this conclusion after studying the relationship between faith and health.

A number of studies have shown a positive relationship between participatory prayer and lower rates of heart disease,cirrhosis,emphysema and stroke in adults, he said.

He added: Prayer has been shown to correlate to lower blood pressure,cortisol levels,rates of depression,as well as increased rates of self-described well being. But very few studies have attempted to examine how childrens spiritual beliefs impact their health.

At the very beginning,Nierenberg conducted a study of HIV positive paediatric patients,aged seven to 17,comparing religious development,church attendance and prayer to health measures like symptoms,T-cell counts and number of hospitalisations.

He said: One significant finding was that children who attended church were more likely to have higher T-cell counts than non churchgoing children. But that finding is difficult to interpret. Its likely that the more ill a child is,the less ability they have to attend church. We needed a second study to more precisely examine religious faith and behaviour.

The researchers thus studied 16 children,aged six to 20,who were undergoing haemodialysis due to End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

The patients were questioned on a scale of spirituality behaviours and attitudes,and their responses were correlated to dialysis-related blood levels,including blood urea nitrogen (BUN),lymphocytes,albumin,phosphorus,parathyroid hormone (PTH),and urea reduction ratio.

Nierenberg said: There was a significant negative correlation between spiritual attitudes and BUN levels. As children reported more agreement with statements like,I am sure that God cares about me, and God has a plan for me, their average BUN levels over the past year were lower.

He presented on the topic at the American Psychological Associations Division of Rehabilitation Psychology national conference on February 27,in Jackson,Florida.

