Spine surgeon rates sofas for your back: Beanbags score 0, lumbar support gets 10

Minimal lumbar support in sofa can also lead to stiffness, muscle strain, and poor posture (Images: Freepik)

That soft, sink-in sofa may feel like heaven after a long day, but your spine may strongly disagree. Dr K S Mane, a Karnataka-based spine surgeon, recently rated different types of sofas based on their impact on spinal health, with beanbags at the bottom and sofas with lumbar support as the clear winner.

Intrigued, we decided to dig deeper and reached out to Dr Harshal Bamb, Senior Consultant – Spine Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, who broadly agrees with the logic, though he says how long and how often you sit matters just as much as the sofa itself.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.