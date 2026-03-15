Spinach ‘helps regulate blood sugar levels,’ but experts warn you against having it raw — here’s why

Popeye the Sailor Man might not have known it, but starting your day with spinach might have been the hidden secret to his gut health. A certified immunity booster, spinach is loaded with antioxidants and fibre. Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at The Cleft and Craniofacial Centre and Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, said starting your day with spinach offers numerous health benefits, including hydration, detoxification, and improved digestion due to its high water and fibre content. “It helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports red blood cell production with its iron content, and boosts energy and stamina,” she said.

C V Aishwarya, a clinical nutritionist and lecturer at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, added that spinach is packed with antioxidants like vitamin C, beta-carotene, and lutein, promoting healthy skin, strong hair, and a resilient immune system. “The nitrates in spinach contribute to heart health by improving blood circulation, while its vitamin K and calcium support bone strength. Its lutein and zeaxanthin content help protect vision by reducing the risk of age-related macular degeneration,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Spinach is also rich in fibre and potassium, both of which support heart health by regulating cholesterol levels. “While regular consumption can improve blood circulation, enhance iron absorption, and aid in weight management. However, it should complement a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruits, proteins, and healthy fats rather than act as a stand-alone health solution,” Aishwarya told indianexpress.com.

Spinach is also rich in fibre and potassium (Source: Freepik) Spinach is also rich in fibre and potassium (Source: Freepik)

Aishwarya confirmed that having spinach on an empty stomach is generally safe and enhances nutrient absorption, hydration, and digestion.

However, is raw spinach safe to consume?

Both experts shared that spinach contains a compound called oxalic acid, which can bind with calcium and other minerals in the body and form insoluble crystals. “When eaten raw, the oxalic acid is not broken down by cooking, and it can interfere with the absorption of calcium, iron and other important minerals in the body,” said Deepalakshmi, adding that cooking spinach to help kill bacteria and make it safer to consume. “Even light steaming or few minutes of blanching can avoid the above-mentioned issues,” she mentioned.

Cooking also helps to break down the oxalic acid, making it easier for the body to absorb the nutrients in spinach. However, the expert noted that this is only applicable to people with high acidity because eating spinach and kale raw can lead to constipation.

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Deepalakshmi warned that excessive consumption can lead to an overload of oxalates in the body, which may inhibit iron absorption. To counter this, pairing spinach with vitamin C sources like lemon juice or oranges can enhance iron bioavailability. She recommended consuming spinach in moderation, around three to four times per week.

“For optimal benefits, blend or blanch spinach instead of juicing it to retain fibre as this supports digestion and promotes satiety. Pairing it with other hydrating and alkaline ingredients like cucumber or celery can further enhance its nutritional profile,” she said. Deepalakshmi also advised against consuming spinach with dairy, as calcium can interfere with iron absorption.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.