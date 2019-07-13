From spinach to eggs: Some of the most healthy foods you can find in your kitchen

The secret to maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not hidden in supplements and protein powders. But in order to stay healthy we often rely on supplements without thinking about their negative effects on our metabolic system. These short cuts can leave a deep impact on one’s health.

Advertising

“However, there are a lot of foods available in our kitchens which are extremely healthy and tasty. Some of them are rich in fiber and micro nutrients, while others are rich in protein and antioxidants,” says Preety Tyagi, lead health coach and founder of My22BMI.

ALSO READ: From weight loss to controlling blood sugar: Know the several benefits of moringa tea

So ditch those supplements and incorporate these healthy foods in your daily diet to maintain your health and fitness levels.

Spinach

Advertising

Spinach tops the list of healthy foods. This superfood is not only rich in fiber, but also micronutrients like beta carotene, vitamin K, manganese, folate, iron, copper, calcium, potassium and vitamin C. All of these have a deep impact on the body’s metabolic process, immune system and weight maintenance.

The best way to consume spinach is with a rich source of vitamin C such as lemon or orange juice.

ALSO READ: Apple Cider Vinegar: Know about its many uses, from treating dandruff to speeding up fat loss

Apples

Apples are high in fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants which make it one of the most healthy foods. An apple a day can actually keep the doctor away by improving your body’s immunity.

The best time to consume apples is as a snack — after breakfast and before lunch.

Garlic

Garlic has multiple health benefits and is definitely a superfood as you will find a large amount of micronutrients in it. Allicin, the antioxidant found in garlic, not only reduces inflammation but also it helps prevent conditions like heart disease and cancer.

Turmeric

Turmeric is another healthy food that helps reduce inflammation. Curcumin is the name of the antioxidant that is found in turmeric, and has been proven to reduce cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis and depression.

ALSO READ: Novel system uses turmeric to stop cancer cell growth

Avocado

Avocado, which is widely consumed by people on the Keto diet, is loaded with good fats. The low sugar content of this fruit makes it unique in nature and can be used in salads or other easy diet foods, and even as a bread spread or a dip.

Chicken Breast

Boneless chicken breast contains 31 gram protein, and thus is one of the most important items on the list of healthy foods. The protein is of high quality and helps meet almost 50 per cent of our daily protein requirement. Grilled, baked or roasted it can be a part of a complete meal or can be added to soups and salads in shredded form.

Eggs

Egg is a balanced and super healthy food that contains all the essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals in perfect proportion. Recent studies have shown that the cholesterol present in egg yolk is not responsible for blood cholesterol enhancement; hence it is completely safe to consume whole eggs too.

The best time to consume eggs is for breakfast in the mornings.

ALSO READ: If you are a vegetarian, opt for these protein-rich foods to build muscle

Carrot

Carrot, a common ingredient in many salads and main dishes, is not only tasty and crunchy, but is also loaded with beta carotene, the precursor of vitamin A. Also it has a high fiber content making it extremely healthy.

Carrots are best consumed boiled or shallow fried.

Broccoli

Broccoli tastes great both raw and cooked. It is an excellent source of fiber, vitamin K and vitamin C, and contains a decent amount of protein compared to other vegetables.

Indian Gooseberry

A healthy food, the Indian gooseberry or amla contains the highest amount of vitamin C among all fruits and vegetables. It also is an excellent detoxifying agent and helps to increase immunity.

The best time to consume amla is early morning. Make amla water to detox your body and kick-start your day on a healthy note.

ALSO READ: These flavour-packed avocado recipes are healthy and easy to make

Curd

Like milk, curd is also a good source of calcium, but is easily digestible when compared to milk. The probiotics present in curd improves the body’s digestion capacity. Curd is low in calories, and the lactic acid present in it has multiple health benefits.

In Ayurveda, it is advisable to avoid curd during night time.

Nuts

Nuts can be referred to as nature’s immunity shots. They are rich in numerous micronutrients and should be replaced with junk food. You can munch on nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachio, macadamia, cashew to curb small hunger pangs during the day.

Flaxseed

They are extremely healthy and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which makes them one of the most healthy foods for the heart. Dry roasted flax seeds powder is neutral in taste, hence can be added to dal, soup, salad and buttermilk.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is high in healthy saturated fat. Studies have shown that coconut oil has fat burning properties, and also helps raise the HDL level in blood. Coconut oil is also beneficial for skin health.

Dates

Dates are the best foods to consume for quick energy. These tiny natural candies are extremely rich in iron and this is what makes them unique. It is advised to eat dates to curb sweet cravings and sugar level fluctuation.

Dates can be eaten as a pre work out food also.

ALSO READ: High-fibre diet may promote healthy pregnancy, says study

Quinoa

Advertising

This gluten-free, high protein and high fiber grain can be eaten at anytime during the day to meet your daily requirements of nutrients. Quinoa porridge, pulao, salad are all extremely delicious and healthy.