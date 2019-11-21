Flavour your dish with this spice and savour its health benefits

Herbs and spices are considered an essential part of Indian cuisine. Not only do they add flavour to food, they are also known for their myriad benefits. From digestion to common colds, they have been used as an age-old remedy for many health troubles. One such spice is green peppercorn, the under ripe berry of the pepper plant, which when dried and oxidised turns into black peppercorn.

Its under-ripe nature makes it milder than a black peppercorn, and is also soft to bite. While one can commonly find sprigs of green peppercorns packed in jars of brine or salt and vinegar mix, they can also be used in sauces, salad dressings, pastas, and spreads.

Some of the essential benefits are:

Digestive health

Consumption of piperine helps in the secretion of the stomach juices, thus increasing the rate of digestion. Additionally, by aiding in the secretion of hydrochloric acid, green peppercorn helps with the reduction of gas. The anti-microbial nature of hydrochloric acid helps in killing the bacteria present in the food before it gets into the intestinal tract, thus preventing intestinal diseases.

Rich in antioxidants

Green peppercorns are rich in vitamin C and K, which are powerful antioxidants and can help in lowering the concentration of free radicals and reduce the risks associated with free-radical damage.

Fibre-rich

Fibre is one of the most important macro-nutrients that is required for healthy digestion. Since fibres are the indigestible part of the food, an item that is rich in fibre tends to take longer to digest. And due to this, the stomach ends up spending more energy and burning calories. Thus, green peppercorn, being a food item rich in fibre, can help in managing weight and prevent one from gaining more.

Despite its mild flavour, it’s important to regulate the consumption to ensure prime health as excessive green pepper can cause gastrointestinal irritation.