Speed nutrition: Three simple, effective dietary strategies

When it comes to nutrition, the amount of information about the various kinds of diets and weight loss plans along with the myriad do’s and don’ts can make anyone feel overwhelmed. “However, it doesn’t have to be that complicated,” said Ishani Vellodi Reddy, wellness entrepreneur and founder – Ishani Vellodi Wellness.

“A few simple strategies will help to improve your health and also feel sharper than ever — with just a tiny bit of effort through the course of your day,” she told indianexpress.com.

Below, she suggests a few simple tips to do just that. Take a look:

Include 1-2 servings of whole grains in your diet each day

Don’t let all the anti-carbohydrate talk fool you; your body needs carbs, she said. They’re a primary energy source for your organs, essential for hormone stability, to foster good gut health, and can help prevent cravings.

However, it must be noted that not all carbs are created equal. “Those that are ‘refined’ can wreak havoc on your system, so use some caution when it comes to cakes, white bread, sweets, and processed foods. On the other hand, unrefined carbs, and especially whole grains, are essential. Each day, be sure to include 1-2 servings of whole grains like oats, brown rice, quinoa, millet, or spelt,” she said.

Make sure you’re getting in your good fats… especially Omega-3s

Like carbs, fats haven’t always garnered the best reputation. Trans fats and saturated fats actually aren’t so great for you, but there are some fats that are extremely important.

“Unsaturated fats are incredibly beneficial to heart health, and Omega-3s, in particular, play an instrumental role in everything from anxiety management, to reducing inflammation, balancing hormones, and even improving skin. To make sure you’re getting enough, add Omega-3 rich foods into your diet a couple of times each day. Some easy ones to add are chia seeds, flax seeds, and walnuts. Salmon and other fatty fish are also good sources,” she shared.

Some of the other unsaturated fats that are great to work into your diet are avocados, olive oil, and nuts, but you don’t need a whole lot of these. A little, in moderation, on a regular basis will do the trick.

Have at least three cups of greens and other non-starchy vegetables per day

Most of us have grown up being told to eat our vegetables… and with good reason. Not only are vegetables rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, but the non-starchy ones are an excellent source of fibre as well.

“Fibre is critical to regulating blood sugar levels and is important to gut health as it aids with digestion and preserving the balance of your gut microbiome. One of the best things you can do for your gut (and overall health) is to consistently eat a wide array of greens and other fibre-rich vegetables. Aim to incorporate at least three cups of cooked non-starchy vegetables each day,” she said.

While there are certainly lots of other things that are beneficial to your health, the things that really make a difference are the ones that you do most consistently. Start by incorporating these three simple, yet highly effective strategies; if you can make them happen almost every day, then you’ll definitely see and feel the difference!