Cooked soya chunks vs cooked chicken breast: Which packs more protein per 100 grams?

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Soya chunks are often considered a high-protein vegetarian alternative to chicken, making them a popular choice among vegetarians and fitness enthusiasts. But when it comes to protein content, which one offers more? The answer, dietician Garima Goyal says, depends on whether we compare them in their raw or cooked form.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How much protein do they contain?
According to Goyal, soya chunks contain about 50–52 grams of protein per 100 grams in their dry form, while raw chicken breast provides about 22–24 grams of protein per 100 grams.
At first glance, soya chunks seem like the clear winner. However, this comparison can be misleading because soya chunks absorb water during soaking and cooking, increasing their weight and reducing the protein concentration per 100 grams of the prepared food.
“When cooked, soya chunks generally provide around 15–18 grams of protein per 100 grams, depending on the brand and preparation method. Cooked chicken breast, meanwhile, provides approximately 30–31 grams of protein per 100 grams because it loses water during cooking. Therefore, cooked chicken breast typically contains more protein per 100 grams than cooked soya chunks,” she explains.
Which one to pick?
From a nutritional perspective, both foods have distinct advantages.
Goyal says, “Soya is a plant-based source of complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. It also provides dietary fibre and beneficial compounds called isoflavones. Chicken is an animal-based, complete protein source that provides vitamin B12, niacin and other B vitamins, along with highly bioavailable protein.”
For vegetarians, soya chunks can be an excellent, affordable way to increase daily protein intake, particularly when combined with a balanced diet. Chicken is equally useful for non-vegetarians who want a protein-dense option.
However, she says that portion size, total daily protein intake, individual dietary requirements and overall dietary quality matter more than declaring one food universally superior.