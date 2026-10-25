Cooked soya chunks vs cooked chicken breast: Which packs more protein per 100 grams?

Soya chunks are often considered a high-protein vegetarian alternative to chicken, making them a popular choice among vegetarians and fitness enthusiasts. But when it comes to protein content, which one offers more? The answer, dietician Garima Goyal says, depends on whether we compare them in their raw or cooked form.

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How much protein do they contain?

According to Goyal, soya chunks contain about 50–52 grams of protein per 100 grams in their dry form, while raw chicken breast provides about 22–24 grams of protein per 100 grams.