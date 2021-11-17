Can you have sour foods on your periods? Here’s what a doctor says

Periods, or your menstrual cycle, are often associated with cramps — which are nothing but the uterus’ way of shedding its inner lining, which comes out of the vagina in the form of blood. The cramps are usually discomforting, and can leave the person with varying degrees of pain.

It is said that some foods can alleviate the pain and uneasiness, and some others can aggravate it. A lot of people believe that sour foods are best avoided for those four-five days every month, because they can make the situation worse, causing the cramps to become more intense.

ALSO READ | Foods that will help boost your mood

But, is there any truth to this, especially when it comes to foods like pickles and lemons? Dr Tanaya, popularly known as ‘Dr Cuterus’ on social media, recently explained the association between food and cramps on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Tanaya | Millennial Doctor (@dr_cuterus)

“Thankfully, no matter what these rumours [are], and what your neighbours [say], your uterus does not have taste buds, so it does not matter what kind of food you are having on your period. Sour foods will not make your period cramps worse,” she said in a video.

Cramps are going to happen, nonetheless, the doctor added. She said if one is craving something sour, like lemons, pickles, sour patch candies, they ought to have it, because ultimately one must do whatever they can to feel comfortable and happy.

While there are some foods which can indeed help during this time, there are some others that are best avoided. Dr Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, had previously shared with indianexpress.com that one ought to steer clear of fried food and ready-made snacks including packaged food, since they are rich in salt and sodium, whose excessive consumption can cause water retention that leads to bloating during periods.

Other things to avoid are coffee and alcohol.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!