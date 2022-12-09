scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Here’s why you should have soup at the start of your meals (special recipe inside)

"It is a powerhouse of antioxidants," nutritionist Pooja Bohra said, sharing the many health benefits of soup

Consume soup before your meal! (Sourxe: Pexels)

Hunger pangs are difficult to avoid, especially when you are on a weight-loss journey. But, you can always satiate your cravings with healthy and delicious soups instead of the usual fried and processed snacks. As such, many like to begin their meals with a bowl of scrumptious and filling soup. But, turns out, apart from being an appetiser, beginning a meal with soup also has several health benefits!

Nutritionist Pooja Bohra took to Instagram to share some such benefits and also a healthy recipe for vegetable soup. Take a look.

 

Here are some health benefits of drinking soup before your meal, as shared by the expert.

*It is a high source of fluids.
*Soups are healthy and nutritious.
*Soup preserves its nutritional value.
*They are full of healthy fibres.
*Soups are rich in taste.
*It is a powerhouse of antioxidants.
*Soups fill up the volume in your stomach.
*It leaves less room for more calorie-dense food items.

ALSO READ |Time restricted eating no better than calorie counting in weight loss, a study finds

Recipe for a low-calorie soup

*Take two cups of finely chopped mixed vegetables of your choice (broccoli, cabbage, carrots, french beans, cabbage and mushrooms).
*Add it to four cups of boiling water.
*Add some corn too.
*Add salt and black pepper to the mixture. Boil this for 8-10 minutes.
*Squeeze in some lemon and enjoy chunks of vegetables in your fresh soup bowl.

As healthy as soups are, you shouldn’t completely rely on them for health. “I don’t recommend having soups or salads as the three main meals as they don’t make a balanced meal. It’s advisable to stick to them only for breakfast or dinner. For lunch, you should consume carbohydrates like rice, wheat, jowar or millet,” nutritionist Soumya B Hegde told indianexpress.com earlier.

“Make healthy and thick soups like mushroom soup, broccoli soup or mixed vegetable soup. If you are aiming to make a healthy soup for weight loss, avoid adding sugar, honey, corn or butter as they have lots of calories,” she advised

