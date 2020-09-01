‘Soup-and-shake’ diet plan to be made available to thousands of diabetics in the UK

It is known that type 2 diabetes is caused when the insulin hormone does not properly regulate glucose in the body. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

To tackle the rise of type 2 diabetes, thousands of people will be offered a ‘soup-and-shakes’ weight loss plan on the UK National Health Service (NHS). While a successful trial of the of the low-calorie diet has already taken place, The Guardian reports that it will now be expanded and rolled out to 5,000 patients.

It is known that type 2 diabetes, which is one of the most common forms of diabetes around the world, is caused when the insulin hormone does not properly regulate glucose in the body. With time, it can also cause other health problems with the eyes and the heart. It is also believed to be linked with the problem of being overweight.

“This is an important first step to ensure that people with type 2 diabetes can access a remission programme within the NHS and benefit from the groundbreaking findings of the Diabetes UK-funded DiRECT research,” Bridget Turner, director of policy campaigns and improvement at Diabetes UK, was quoted as saying in The Guardian.

The NHS has said that a whopping 2 million people in England are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, thereby increasing the additional risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. As such, the ‘soup-and-shakes’ weight loss plan can help.

The outlet quoted Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity as saying: “There has never been a more important time to lose weight and put their type 2 diabetes into remission, so it’s good news for thousands of people across the country that practical measures like this are increasingly available on the NHS.”

It is being said that the year-long diet plan will try to find out who benefits from “total diet replacement products such as specially-formulated low-calorie shakes and soups” for at least three months, besides supporting to increase their exercise levels.

The trial results had previously shown that almost half of those who had gone on the reduced-calorie diet, had achieved diabetes remission after one year.

