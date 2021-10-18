This gluten-free grain helps manage weight, aids digestive health; would you like to try?

Our food habits play a major role when it comes to maintaining overall health. This is why experts often recommend making certain diet changes to incorporate healthy varieties and combinations of foods that will not only help meet the body’s nutritional requirements but also make one feel satiated and energetic throughout the day. And if you are looking to make some healthy swaps this week, you can count on jowar or sorghum.

“Sorghum, also known as jowar, is a wonderful gluten-free grain widely used in ayurvedic cooking. Perfect in the summertime due to its cooling and easy to digest properties, and its sweet and astringent tastes,” Ayurvedic counsellor Pooja said, as she suggested how jowar can be used in various ways.

Why should you be having jowar?

“Sometimes Ayurvedic practitioners will completely replace rice with jowar in diabetic patients. This is because it helps with weight control and in decreasing bad cholesterol. The increased fiber is also great for digestive health,” she mentioned.

How does it help diabetes patients?

As a wholesome grain, jowar has a low glycemic index which means that it does not cause a sugar spike and helps maintain insulin levels. It also helps regulate hormonal and heart health. Jowar also digests slowly, which means that it helps make one feel fuller for longer.

Jowar also includes protein, dietary fibre, calcium, iron, phosphorus, vitamin B, and C.

How can you use jowar?

You can have jowar rotlas, jowar rotis, upma, pulao, etc. “It’s one of those grains that most of us should be having more of! I have been making jowar rotlas (thicker, more brittle flatbreads) for a while,” Pooja said.

How to make jowar rotis or bhakri?

“The trick seems to be the boiling water, and allowing the flour to steam a bit before kneading it into a dough,” mentioned Pooja.

*Ensure you knead the dough for 15 minutes. This helps avoid breakage.

*Wait for 10 seconds after sprinkling water and then flip it. This makes sure that the roti doesn’t stick to the tawa.

*Dust the dough ball with enough jowar flour.

*Cover the dough with a wet cloth to keep it soft.

*Keep the prepared rotis in a covered vessel to keep them softer and moist for longer.

