Easy home remedies to cure sore throat

Winter can bring with it a host of seasonal illnesses like nose, ear, and throat infections. Such infections, if not treated on time, can even lead to respiratory issues including breathlessness and congestion in the chest. So, if you are experiencing any of these symptoms lately, you might want to try some simple yet effective home remedies that are sure to help you in no time.
Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared these simple remedies that can work for your throat.
Turmeric and saltwater gargles.
Here’s how to make it?
Ingredients
250-300ml – Water
1 tbsp – Turmeric
½ tbsp – Salt
Method
*Add the ingredients to water and boil for five minutes. Once lukewarm, gargle with it three-four times.
“It’ll make you feel less congested and soothe your throat,” said Dr Bhavsar.
Licorice or mulethi
How to use?
*Take 1 tsp licorice powder and suck it with honey twice a day or add it in warm water and gargle with it twice a day.
Amla juice
How to use?
*Have 15-20 ml of amla juice with 1 tsp honey twice a day.
Fenugreek
How to use?
*Boil 1 tsp fenugreek in 250 ml of water for 5 minutes, strain and drink it.
Cinnamon
How to use?
*Boil half tsp cinnamon powder or small cinnamon stick in 250 ml of water for 5 minutes, strain and let it be lukewarm. Add some honey and lemon and drink it.
Tulsi
How to use?
*Boil 4-5 tulsi leaves in some water, strain, and drink it. You can add honey and ginger if you like.
Turmeric milk
How to use?
Warm milk with turmeric and black pepper at bedtime works like a wonder.
Lemon water
How to use?
*Just take some warm water, add half a lemon, some honey and drink it.
However, you don’t have to do all the remedies. “Try any of these remedies that’s handy for you,” said Dr Bhavsar.
