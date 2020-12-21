Easy home remedies to cure sore throat

Count on these home remedies for a sore throat. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Winter can bring with it a host of seasonal illnesses like nose, ear, and throat infections. Such infections, if not treated on time, can even lead to respiratory issues including breathlessness and congestion in the chest. So, if you are experiencing any of these symptoms lately, you might want to try some simple yet effective home remedies that are sure to help you in no time.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared these simple remedies that can work for your throat.

Turmeric and saltwater gargles.

Here’s how to make it?

Ingredients

250-300ml – Water

1 tbsp – Turmeric

½ tbsp – Salt

Method

*Add the ingredients to water and boil for five minutes. Once lukewarm, gargle with it three-four times.

“It’ll make you feel less congested and soothe your throat,” said Dr Bhavsar.

Licorice or mulethi

How to use?

*Take 1 tsp licorice powder and suck it with honey twice a day or add it in warm water and gargle with it twice a day.

Amla juice

How to use?

*Have 15-20 ml of amla juice with 1 tsp honey twice a day.

Fenugreek

How to use?

*Boil 1 tsp fenugreek in 250 ml of water for 5 minutes, strain and drink it.

Cinnamon

Ensure good health with a pinch of cinnamon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure good health with a pinch of cinnamon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How to use?

*Boil half tsp cinnamon powder or small cinnamon stick in 250 ml of water for 5 minutes, strain and let it be lukewarm. Add some honey and lemon and drink it.

Tulsi

How to use?

*Boil 4-5 tulsi leaves in some water, strain, and drink it. You can add honey and ginger if you like.

Turmeric milk

How to use?

Warm milk with turmeric and black pepper at bedtime works like a wonder.

ALSO READ | Morning concoctions: Nine healthy drinks you should consume on an empty stomach

Lemon water

How to use?

*Just take some warm water, add half a lemon, some honey and drink it.

However, you don’t have to do all the remedies. “Try any of these remedies that’s handy for you,” said Dr Bhavsar.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd