10 Ayurvedic remedies to ‘heal sore throat without antibiotics’

Developing a sore throat is pretty common, especially during season change. With Covid-19 cases once again increasing, a lot of people are complaining of persisting symptoms like sore throat, cold, and cough. While it is common to reach out for antibiotics, how about treating your sore throat without popping those bitter pills?

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar suggested a few Ayurvedic remedies that will help you heal your sore throat effectively.

“So many patients have come to me lately with the complaint of sore throat not going away even after they’ve tested Covid negative and after popping lots of antibiotics. So I’d like to share a few remedies that have helped me and many of my patients with cough and sore throat,” Dr Bhavsar captioned her Instagram post. Take a look.

Boil an inch of fresh ginger in 1 cup of water for 3-4 mins, strain and sip on warming ginger tea that soothes your inflamed gut along with your throat

Here are a few natural ways to treat a sore throat.

Turmeric and salt water gargles

Take 250-300 ml of water and add 1 tbsp of turmeric and half tbsp of salt and boil it for 5 minutes. Once it’s warm enough to touch, gargle with it and keep your immunity high. “You can gargle 3-4 times/day. It will make you feel less congested and soothe your throat like anything,” she said.

Yastimadhu (licorice)

You can take 1 tsp licorice powder and suck it with honey twice a day. Also, you can add it to warm water and gargle with it, twice a day.

Amla juice

Amla juice is known to help cure cough and sore throat. “Have 15-20 ml of amla juice with 1 tsp honey twice a day,” the expert suggested.

Fenugreek

Dr Bhavsar suggested to “boil 1 tsp fenugreek in 250 ml of water for 5 minutes, strain and drink it”.

To treat cough and sore throat, boil 4-5 tulsi leaves in some water, strain and drink it

Cinnamon

Cinnamon powder and sticks are commonly found in any Indian kitchen and can help cure sore throat. “Boil half tsp cinnamon powder or small cinnamon stick in 250 ml of water for 5 minutes, strain and let it be warm/cold enough, then add some honey and lemon and drink it,” she explained.

Tulsi leaves

Tulsi leaves are medicinal in nature providing you with numerous health benefits. To treat cough and sore throat, boil 4-5 tulsi leaves in some water, strain and drink it. You can add honey and ginger if you like.

Dry ginger powder

According to Dr Bhavsar, there’s nothing better than a glass of warm milk with dry ginger powder at bedtime to soothe your throat.

Warm water with honey and lemon

Commonly suggested to detoxify your body, warm water with half a lemon and some honey can do wonders for your throat, too.

Warm water

From congestion to constipation — warm water can provide your relief with numerous issues. Sip on warm water throughout the day to keep your throat in good health.

Ginger tea

Boil an inch of fresh ginger in 1 cup of water for 3-4 mins, strain and sip on warming ginger tea that soothes your inflamed gut along with your throat, she suggested.

