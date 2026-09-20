Sore throat after cancer treatment: What it could mean

A sore throat can seem like a minor problem. But if you are undergoing cancer treatment or have recently completed it, even a seemingly simple symptom can raise questions: Is it an infection? Could it be a treatment side effect? Or does it mean the cancer has returned?

“No. A sore throat in a cancer patient does not necessarily mean an infection, and it does not automatically indicate cancer recurrence,” says Dr Hitesh Singhavi, Consultant Head & Neck Oncosurgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Thane. “The cause needs to be assessed before deciding on treatment.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.