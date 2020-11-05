Now is a good time to have sheera; a nutritionist explains why

Make this interesting recipe today to ward off illnesses. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Instagram)

As we indulge in a lot of foods during the festivities, we somehow tend to forget about the need to keep our immunity levels and health in check. But what if we told you that many foods that are often prepared during festivities have immunity-building properties? In fact, nutritionists like Rujuta Diwekar recommend the inclusion of sheera, which is popularly served as a prasad, in our diet.

Take a look at her latest Instagram post below to know more.

As per Diwekar, sheera made of semolina or sooji, has numerous health benefits and can also help one build strength.

“One dish that every household made to nurse their sick back to strength was gaud sheera or sooji halwa,” she stated in an Instagram post adding, “roasted in an iron kadhai, cooked in ghee and milk, spiced with sugar, saffron and dry fruits, sheera helped stroked appetite, lifted their spirits and led to a speedy recovery”.

“This is also why the sheera was also celebrated as the mandatory prasad at every puja. These pujas were traditionally planned around seasonal changes and everyone getting a dose of this Prasad worked like an immunity-boosting shot of sorts,” she added.

“Eating ultra-processed food is poison whether it has sugar or it’s substitute. Eating home cooked and in sync with season is healthy for the planet and its people. Scientists warn of many more pandemics in the future. The human behaviour that leads to climate change and biodiversity loss is exactly what will bring pandemics too, they say,” she said.

Here’s why the humble sheera is good for you.

*It is said to be iron-rich.

*It supports digestive health.

*Semolina or sooji is a rich source of healthy carbohydrates that boost energy.

*Semolina is also said to boost bone health as it contains calcium.

Sooji sheera by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Ingredients

1 cup – Semolina

½ cup – Ghee

2½ cups – Milk

5-6 strands – Saffron

½ tsp – Green cardamom powder

1½ cup – Sugar

2 tbsp – Almonds, chopped + for garnishing

2 tbsp – Cashew nuts, chopped + for garnishing

Method

*Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add semolina and roast on low heat till fragrant.

*Heat milk in another non-stick pan.

*Add milk, saffron and cardamom powder to semolina, mix, cover and cook on low heat for five minutes.

*Add sugar, mix, cover and cook till it melts. Switch off heat, add almonds and cashew nuts and mix well.

*Serve hot garnished with cashew nuts and almonds.

