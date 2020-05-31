Sonu Sood shows how to make face shield using transparent file covers

Time to make the face shield at home? (Source: Sonu Sood/Facebook) Time to make the face shield at home? (Source: Sonu Sood/Facebook)

In light of the current pandemic, it has become imperative to cover our faces. While making face masks at home is an option opted by many, you can also make face shields at home. In case you are worried about the process being complicated, here’s what you need to know.

Sonu Sood, who has been doing some exemplary work to mitigate the plight of the migrant workers, recently shared a video to show how to do it at home. Just take a transparent file cover, cut it in two, so that you have separate sheets. Now, using a punching machine punch two holes at the edge on one side. Insert your specs in those holes and wear your face shied.

Watch how to do it in the video.

In the past, several celebrities have shown easy, cost-effective ways to make these preventive accessories at home. Vidya Balan had used a blouse piece to make a mask. All you need is a piece of clean cloth (in her case, a blouse piece) and two rubber bands.

Actor Ronit Roy, too, had showed how to use t-shirts as masks. “A lot of people are saying that they are unable to buy a mask because of its unavailability in the market and in such conditions, how do they keep themselves safe from the coronavirus pandemic. As per the guidelines of the government, we are asked to cover our mouth, eyes, ears and eyes. They have also asked us to not touch our face to stay safe. So, here I will tell you how to use a t-shirt as a mask,” he had captioned the video.

