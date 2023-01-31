Sonnalli Seygall says watermelon rind ‘can be boiled and consumed for numerous benefits’; but expert disagrees

Watermelons are known to not only be extremely delicious and hydrating to eat during the scorching summer heat, but also incredibly healthy due to the presence of vitamins C, A, and B6, and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, iron, phosphorous, folate, and calcium. But, more often than not, we throw away the rind after consuming the juicy watermelon. However, Sonnalli Seygall advised against doing so!

It is because, she says, the watermelon rind comes packed with incredible health benefits. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself eating watermelons and wrote, “The leftover rind or ‘chilka‘ of watermelon can be boiled and consumed for numerous benefits of kidneys, heart health, and is super rich in nutrients.”

She added that these rinds are “super yummy, super nutritious, and full of nutrients“. Sonnalli also suggested making an achaar (pickle) using these watermelon rinds.

According to functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and founder, iThrive, however, there are no significant health benefits of consuming watermelon rind. “There is only a little bit of data to support the health benefits of consuming citrulline, an amino acid found exclusively in watermelon. That is the reason for health hype around watermelons. The purported benefits include increased energy, libido, and lowering of blood pressure,” she said.

But, she added that the seeds and outer peels of fruits should generally be avoided since they contain a high concentration of plant defence chemicals and antinutrients. “Watermelon rind also contains very high levels of fibre which could trigger symptoms in people with gut issues,” Pradhan said.

The nutritionist shared that some people consume watermelon rind prepared as a vegetable. “People with a high tendency of food sensitivities and allergies and those with gut issues should be careful while eating such foods. The average person would do much better to focus on first getting essential nutrients through well-known food sources like organ meats, egg yolk, and fruits instead of running after random plant foods to fix their health,” she concluded.

