Sonnalli Seygall shares the benefits of eating food with your hands

If you eat food using your hands in a foreign country, chances are that you will be frowned upon or laughed upon as culinary etiquettes across the world encourage using spoons, forks, and knives. However, in South-Asian countries, especially India, eating food with your hands is a common practice. Across the country, people relish regional delicacies with their hands instead of spoons or forks.

While it’s a cultural practice, did you know that eating food with your hands is incredibly healthy, too? Recently, Sonnalli Seygall took to Instagram to share the many ways it can benefit your health. “Did you know that eating food with your hands has many benefits?” the actor wrote, alongside a photo of herself devouring traditional Bengali food with her hands.

Take a look

Sonnalli shared her latest food outing on social media (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram) Sonnalli shared her latest food outing on social media (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

Here are some benefits of eating food with your hands, according to Sonnalli.

*It aids in digestion.

*It helps in portion control.

*It helps our chakras.

*It helps in managing type 2 diabetes.

Agreeing, functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive said that the tradition of eating with hands is quite old in India and is backed by science. “Contrary to popular practice, eating with hands enhances the experience of food. Skipping cutlery to consume your food activates the sense of touch, eating it activates our sense of taste and smelling the food enhances the sense of smell. This, overall, amplifies the food consumption experience. All of our sensory inputs work together to inform our brains about the food we are consuming. When our senses allow us to perceive the different textures of food, our body enables itself to produce the right amount of enzymes to digest it properly,” she explained.

When we use cutlery, the tactile input is removed and the aforementioned process is somewhat hampered. “One of the most well-known adverse impacts of this is that individuals eat too much, too quickly, which can result in indigestion or metabolic health problems. According to numerous studies, people who ate using silverware ingested more food more quickly,” she added.

