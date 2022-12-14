scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Sonnalli Seygall shares the benefits of eating food with your hands

The tradition of eating with hands is quite old in India and is backed by science, Mugdha Pradhan, a nutritionist, said

Sonnalli shares the benefits with your hands (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

If you eat food using your hands in a foreign country, chances are that you will be frowned upon or laughed upon as culinary etiquettes across the world encourage using spoons, forks, and knives. However, in South-Asian countries, especially India, eating food with your hands is a common practice. Across the country, people relish regional delicacies with their hands instead of spoons or forks.

While it’s a cultural practice, did you know that eating food with your hands is incredibly healthy, too? Recently, Sonnalli Seygall took to Instagram to share the many ways it can benefit your health. “Did you know that eating food with your hands has many benefits?” the actor wrote, alongside a photo of herself devouring traditional Bengali food with her hands.

Take a look

sonnalli seygall Sonnalli shared her latest food outing on social media (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

Here are some benefits of eating food with your hands, according to Sonnalli.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

*It aids in digestion.
*It helps in portion control.
*It helps our chakras.
*It helps in managing type 2 diabetes.

ALSO READ |Juicing vs blending: Which is better for health (and weight loss)?

Agreeing, functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive said that the tradition of eating with hands is quite old in India and is backed by science. “Contrary to popular practice, eating with hands enhances the experience of food. Skipping cutlery to consume your food activates the sense of touch, eating it activates our sense of taste and smelling the food enhances the sense of smell. This, overall, amplifies the food consumption experience. All of our sensory inputs work together to inform our brains about the food we are consuming. When our senses allow us to perceive the different textures of food, our body enables itself to produce the right amount of enzymes to digest it properly,” she explained.

When we use cutlery, the tactile input is removed and the aforementioned process is somewhat hampered. “One of the most well-known adverse impacts of this is that individuals eat too much, too quickly, which can result in indigestion or metabolic health problems. According to numerous studies, people who ate using silverware ingested more food more quickly,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:10:50 pm
Next Story

Unstoppable with NBK Season 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Prabhas about marriage, link-ups

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

‘Master Maqbool’: Stunning works of master painter MF Husain go on display in Mumbai
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close