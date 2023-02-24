Sonnalli Seygall performs Agnisar Kriya; know its many benefits

Sonnalli Seygall swears by living an active and healthy lifestyle, as is visible on her social media profiles where she keeps sharing snippets of her wellness routine. In keeping with the same, she recently took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her performing a form of pranayama – Agnisar Kriya. Alongside the video, the actor also shared the many benefits of this yoga practice.

Sonnalli performs Agnisar Kriya (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram) Sonnalli performs Agnisar Kriya (Source: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

According to Sonnalli, performing Agnisar Kriya has the following benefits:

*It improves digestion

*It balances hunger

*It is great for post-partum

*It massages internal organs

According to Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana, Agnisar Kriya is one of the most beneficial yoga practices for digestive health, which involves the activation of the digestive fire or “agni”. “The word ‘agni’ refers to the digestive power that transforms food into energy and eliminates waste from the body,” he said.

The expert said that this traditional yoga practice involves the rapid contraction and relaxation of the abdominal muscles, thereby stimulating the digestive fire. “This technique is performed by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent. You place your hands on your thighs, inhale deeply, and exhale forcefully. Then, you pull your abdomen in and up towards your spine, hold your breath, and start to rapidly contract and release your abdominal muscles. This movement should create a rapid pumping action in your abdomen. Repeat this process for 10 to 20 rounds, and then exhale and relax,” he said, sharing the step-by-step method of performing Agnisar Kriya.

Benefits

Agnisar Kriya offers numerous benefits for the digestive system and overall well-being. Dr Shetty listed a few of them.

*Improved digestion: Agnisar Kriya stimulates the digestive fire, which helps improve digestion, increase metabolism, and eliminate waste from the body. “This practice can be particularly beneficial for individuals who suffer from indigestion, constipation, and other digestive disorders,” he said.

Agnisar Kriya stimulates the digestive fire, which helps improve digestion, increase metabolism, and eliminate waste from the body (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Agnisar Kriya stimulates the digestive fire, which helps improve digestion, increase metabolism, and eliminate waste from the body (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Increased energy: The expert said that the activation of the digestive fire can also increase energy levels by transforming food into energy. “This can help individuals who feel fatigued or lack energy throughout the day.”

*Improved nervous system: It stimulates the nervous system, which can help to reduce stress and anxiety levels. It also helps improve concentration and mental clarity.

*Toned abdominal muscles: The rapid contraction and relaxation of the abdominal muscles can help to tone and strengthen the abdominal muscles, Dr Shetty said.

*Improved blood circulation: Agnisar Kriya can improve blood circulation throughout the body.

Who should avoid it?

While Agnisar Kriya comes with numerous benefits and is generally safe for most individuals, some people must be cautious. “People with high blood pressure, heart disease, hernias, or any other medical condition that affects the abdominal area should consult with their healthcare provider before practising this technique. Pregnant women should also avoid practising Agnisara Kriya as it may cause excessive pressure on the abdomen,” Dr Shetty said.

