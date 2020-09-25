Sonam Kapoor reveals she has PCOS; shares three health tips that have helped her

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to talk about her battle with PCOS. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor recently opened up on her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In an Instagram video the actor posted recently, she revealed, “I have been suffering from it for several years, since I was like 14 or 15 years old. It has been the bane of my existence. I have gone to several doctors, several naturopaths, dieticians, nutritionists…right now, I am in a good place.”

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. In India, almost one out of every five women suffer from it.

“People have very different symptoms and everybody goes through their own struggles,” Sonam said in the video. Some of the common symptoms of PCOS include irregular menstrual cycles, sudden weight gain, increases male body pattern hair growth in females of hirsutism, increases production of testosterone, infertility, and increased stress levels.

Doctors recommend maintaining a healthy lifestyle, exercising and eating healthy to tackle PCOS. Sonam suggested similar tips from her personal experience but before following these, make sure to run these tips by your doctor:

Tip 1: Walk

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to exercise, to walk. Walking is one of the most natural things that one can do. This is something that I have learnt the hard way. I walk now at least 10,000 steps a day,” said Sonam.

Tip 2: Yoga

“Yoga is something that makes you mobile…That is one the best and all-round exercises that I would suggest,” the actor expressed. Sonam also highlighted the other most important part of yoga –m editation and breathing exercises. “I feel what aggravates PCOS is stress, whether it is environmental stress, mental stress…stress is bad. Yoga and meditation and breathing have actually helped me combat that,” she added.

Tip 3: Avoid sugar

Experts recommend eating a balanced diet comprising fruits and vegetables, lean protein and foods rich in Omega-3. One should avoid eating processed foods or those high in sugar. “Sugar is something that makes you feel good and then you come crashing down. I have given up sugar completely…I cannot tell you how my life has changed since I have given it (refined sugar) up,” the Veere Di Wedding actor stated.

