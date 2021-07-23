Sonam Kapoor relies on this healthy drink for the first day of period

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share the healthy drink she has on the first day of her period.

The actor, who has earlier talked about battling PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome, shared a glimpse of her drinking the healthy mix from a glass. She captioned the story, “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period…”

Take a look:

Ginger tea is known to ease menstrual cramps. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram) Ginger tea is known to ease menstrual cramps. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram)

Ginger tea is known to be particularly helpful in easing painful menstrual cramps. Ginger also reduces bloating and gives a warm feeling which, in turn, elevates the mood.

Ginger tea also helps in regulating period flow. It reduces the production of prostaglandins that further help alleviate common symptoms associated with PMS such as mood swings, cramps and headache.

In an earlier Instagram post, Sonam also shared a few details about the PCOS diet she follows. She revealed she had quit eating sugar. “Sugar is something that makes you feel good and then you come crashing down. I have given up sugar completely…I cannot tell you how my life has changed since I have given it (refined sugar) up,” she said.

Her diet, curated by nutritionist Lily Kimble, also includes “fun smoothies” to incorporate essential foods. “Take carbohydrates with low GI (which does not spike your insulin) like strawberries, melons, berries and any not-so sugary fruit, no white foods. For me, what really works is I eat a lot of dals, pulses, red rice which does not spike my insulin too much and burns slowly,” she said.

Besides, regular walking has also helped Sonam keep her digestive health and body weight in check, she shared.