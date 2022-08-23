Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

BJP leader, TikTok star, and actor Sonali Phogat passed away last night at the age of 42 due to a heart attack in Goa.

Phogat was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. After she complained of uneasiness, the former Bigg Boss contestant was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna where she was declared brought dead. The BJP’s district president in Hisar, Capt Bhupender, stated, “We heard about an hour ago that she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away in the wee hours. Certain formalities are being completed there at Goa, after which her body shall be brought to Haryana”.

Recently, comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym. He continues to remain critical on a ventilator at AIIMS Delhi. These incidents indicate that heart attacks are now becoming more common in the younger age group than it was earlier, say experts. “In the last two years or so, there has been rising incidence, so much that we have seen heart attacks in the age of 18 and 20 also,” Dr Subhendu Mohanty, head and senior consultant, cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, told indianexpress.com.

As such, what makes Indians more prone to heart attacks as compared to their western counterparts? According to the Indian Heart Association, demographic data indicate that the heart disease rate among Indians/South Asians is double that of the national averages of the western world.

“Public health estimates indicate that India accounts for approximately 60 per cent of the world’s heart disease burden, despite having less than 20 per cent of the world’s population. When heart disease strikes Indians, it tends to do so at an earlier age (almost 33 per cent earlier) than other demographics, often without prior warning,” it noted.

Indians are more likely to get a heart attack (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Further, The Global Burden of Disease study stated that the cardiovascular disease (CVD) death rate in India is 272 per 1 lakh people, which is much higher than the global average of 235.

Elucidating, Dr Mohanty said: “Yes, Indians are more prone to getting a heart attack as compared to others. However, we don’t know the exact reason behind the same. It is determined data-wise that Indians are more likely to get a heart attack. The presumptive reason is that Indians have always had a low-calorie diet which was very different from the western diet. Of late, all of us are getting exposed to the same type of diet that the western countries consume.”

This diet consists of saturated fats, butter, cheese, processed foods, etc, he explained.

Agreeing, Dr Zeeshan Mansuri, Interventional Cardiologist, Shalby Hospitals, Ahmedabad said that the high prevalence of heart attacks in South Asians can be attributed to their overall lifestyle choices.

“The modern Indian lifestyle, characterised by increased consumption of junk food, as well as the fact that many traditional Indian recipes feature huge amounts of spices and oil, is not good for anyone’s health. They’re the ones struggling with conditions like diabetes and hypertension, both of which increase the risk of cardiovascular problems,” he added.

Dr Mohanty said that it is perhaps because of the adoption of western diets which our bodies are not genetically used to, that there’s an increase in the incidence of heart attacks. “But, this is just a presumption and we don’t have a scientific basis, as of now.”

Additionally, an ongoing study, titled Masala, for Mediators of Atherosclerosis in South Asians Living in America, has found that South Asians tend to develop high blood pressure, high triglycerides, abnormal cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes at lower body weights than other groups.

When should you start getting screenings done?

It depends on the risk factors, he said. “While we are more predisposed to heart ailments, it is not so alarming that all of us should start getting checked. The problem is that we don’t recognise who needs screening and who doesn’t.”

If you have risk factors, it is best to get yourself tested as soon as you get to know about them (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Explaining that people with risk factors should get checked, he added: “By risk factors, we mean people who have a history of hypertension, diabetes, smoking and tobacco consumption. Those who lead a highly stressed life or have a family history of heart attack should also get themselves tested periodically. Scientifically, one should start screening at the age of 40.”

However, if you have any of these risk factors, it is best to get yourself tested as soon as you get to know about them.

According to Dr Mansuri, “Once an individual reaches the age of 20, they are eligible to get screenings and should get tests done once every two to four years. It is recommended by medical professionals around the world that males over the age of 35 and women over the age of 40 undergo annual preventive health exams.”

Lifestyle measures to prevent heart attack

*Ensure some physical activity of at least 30-40 minutes, 5 days a week.

*Spend some quality time with your family and friends so that you are not continuously stressed.

*Maintain an adequate work-life balance.

*Avoid smoking altogether.

*Avoid processed foods as much as possible.

*Do not consume extra salt which is commonly found in fast foods.

*Consume at least 250 grams of fruits/vegetables every day.

“Cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, and excess weight are just a few of the risk factors that can be altered by changing what and how much you eat,” Dr Mansuri concluded.

