Sonali Bendre opens up about cancer journey, says: ‘Steroids ki wajah se, I had weight on’; oncologist shares best practices to adopt

Recently, Sonali Bendre candidly spoke about the physical changes she experienced after childbirth and cancer treatment. During a conversation with Bharat Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, she shared, “Mere treatment ke baad, steroids ki wajah se, I had weight on…”

Her statement resonated with many cancer survivors who struggle with sudden weight gain during or after treatment. But do steroids really lead to sudden weight gain? According to Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, a surgical oncologist, steroid-related weight gain is extremely common during cancer care and recovery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How steroids lead to weight gain

“Steroids commonly used during cancer treatment can increase appetite and make people crave high-calorie foods,” explains Dr Malhotra.