Sonali Bendre opens up about cancer journey, says: ‘Steroids ki wajah se, I had weight on’; oncologist shares best practices to adopt

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Recently, Sonali Bendre candidly spoke about the physical changes she experienced after childbirth and cancer treatment. During a conversation with Bharat Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, she shared, “Mere treatment ke baad, steroids ki wajah se, I had weight on…”
Her statement resonated with many cancer survivors who struggle with sudden weight gain during or after treatment. But do steroids really lead to sudden weight gain? According to Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, a surgical oncologist, steroid-related weight gain is extremely common during cancer care and recovery.
“Steroids commonly used during cancer treatment can increase appetite and make people crave high-calorie foods,” explains Dr Malhotra.
He says these medications also affect how the body processes energy. “They slow metabolism and change the way the body stores fat, especially around the stomach, face, and neck,” he says.
Apart from fat accumulation, steroids can also cause fluid retention. “In many cases, steroids lead to water retention, which makes weight gain appear even more noticeable,” Dr Malhotra adds.
“Women going through postpartum recovery along with cancer treatment often face extreme fatigue, hormonal changes, weakness, and body pain,” says Dr Malhotra.
Beyond the physical strain, body-image changes can also become emotionally difficult. “Weight gain, bloating, hair loss, or scars can affect self-confidence significantly,” he explains.
According to Dr Malhotra, many patients experience emotional distress because recovery feels unpredictable and overwhelming. “Stress, anxiety, and frustration are very common during this phase,” he says.
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Dr Malhotra cautions against aggressive weight-loss attempts soon after treatment.
“Cancer survivors should avoid rapid or extreme weight-loss methods immediately after treatment because the body needs time to heal and regain strength,” he explains.
“Weight-loss plans should ideally be guided by a doctor or nutrition expert depending on the patient’s recovery stage and overall health,” Dr Malhotra advises.
According to Dr Malhotra, the goal during recovery should not be quick weight loss but overall healing and long-term wellness.
“The best approach is balanced meals, portion control, and gentle physical activity like walking or yoga,” he says.
He recommends focusing on protein-rich foods, fruits, vegetables, and fiber to help regulate appetite and support recovery. “Staying hydrated, sleeping well, and managing stress are equally important,” he adds.
Most importantly, Dr Malhotra stresses patience. “Instead of quick fixes, gradual and sustainable habits are much safer and more effective during recovery.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.