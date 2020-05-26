Some white tea for good health, please

It is also said that by boosting the metabolism and effectively burning body fat, the tea works amazingly for weight loss. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It is also said that by boosting the metabolism and effectively burning body fat, the tea works amazingly for weight loss. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Have you heard of the white tea? If you have not, you are surely missing out on its many health advantages. It is said that the tea is made from the leaves of the camellia sinensis plant, and is packed with many nutrients which can boost the overall health of a person.

The leaves hardly need any processing, and can dry naturally in air and sunlight. The tea gets its name because it is pale-yellow in colour. The flavour is also subtle, in fact it is milder than green tea. It is believed that the tea was first brewed in China sometime in the 16th century. In 1876, it appeared in an English publication, where the white tea was categorised as black tea. As for its taste, the beverage is believed to be slightly woody, sweet and fruit-like.

Health benefits

* The tea is believed to possess some antioxidant properties. The presence of polyphenol makes sure the body is protected from free radicals. It also helps in the fight against premature aging, inflammation, weak immune system, to name a few.

* It is a good lifestyle choice, because it is believed to reduce the risk of heart diseases, promote healthy living.

* It is also said that by boosting the metabolism and effectively burning body fat, the tea works amazingly for weight loss.

* It is also rich in fluoride, catechins and tannins. While the tannins give the tea its colour, fluoride can prevent teeth cavities, and the catechins protect the teeth from plaque and bacteria.

* The catechins are also believed to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, by keeping the bone density intact.

Here’s how to make it

Unlike regular tea, you do not have to heat it too much. You need to retain its flavour, so it has to be prepared in low temperature. Just take one teaspoon of leaves and add it to the water, and it should be done in a minute. The tea is available in the form of tea bags and as loose tea. It can also be stored in a bottle and consumed as iced tea.

