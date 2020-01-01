Some signs you may need a root canal treatment

Whether or not you need a root canal treatment depends on some tell-tale signs, one of them being tooth sensitivity. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Whether or not you need a root canal treatment depends on some tell-tale signs, one of them being tooth sensitivity. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Let us admit it, a toothache is one of the worst pains. It makes it unbearably difficult for you to eat or drink anything. But how do you know if the pain you are experiencing is serious and needs a dental procedure called ‘root canal’ done? Here are some things to know; read on.

What is a root canal?

As mentioned earlier, root canal is a dental procedure that is performed on people who have a decay in the dental pulp, which consists of nerves, blood vessels and tissues. It is located in the soft core that extends to the jawbone. When there is a decay here, the pulp can become inflamed, infected or even dead, requiring a neat clean-up. This is referred to as the root canal procedure. There are some tell-tale signs of when you need it. If you experience it, you must check with your endodontist immediately.

The signs

While the symptoms can vary depending on the type of bacteria, some common signs include:

* Persistent pain: A nagging pain in the tooth and jawline that makes you feel uncomfortable throughout. It can come and go, or bother you continuously. If you are experiencing this kind of pain, it is best to get it checked. Sometimes, this pain can also be the product of a gum disease or a cavity.

* Tooth sensitivity: The affected tooth experiences sensitivity to hot and cold food and drinks. This can cause a brutal pain that may linger for a long time. It happens because the pulp is exposed.

* Pain when touched: If you touch the affected tooth and feel a sharp pain, book an appointment with your doctor, as it is indicative of severe decay.

* Looseness: If you feel that the tooth is loose, it can signal that a root canal procedure is a must, so as to avoid further complications.

The procedure

Contrary to what you may have heard, the root canal procedure is not very painful and, if anything, it helps relieve the pain you are already experiencing. Modern technology and the dexterity of your dentist will ensure you feel nothing.

