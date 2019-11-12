Some coffee for the hair, please

Is there anything that coffee cannot do? Coffee seems to be everyone’s go-to beverage on a cold wintry morning, or a dull summer day, when they are looking to get that kick first thing in the morning. Now, coffee has also come to be celebrated as a great tool for hair care. It is said that coffee makes the hair healthy, and if you are not too averse to the idea of pouring a mugful (of cold brew, of course) over your hair, then this article is for you.

How beneficial is coffee?

Advertising

While there isn’t a lot of research available to explain it, the ones that are, suggest that the caffeine in coffee improves the texture of the hair. It restores hair growth that affects both men and women nowadays, notwithstanding age. A study conducted in 2007 found that caffeine helped with longer, wider hair roots in men. In women, it led to growth-promoting effects in the follicles. Known to be a stimulant, caffeine also helps with the blood circulation, resulting in faster hair growth with stronger and thicker texture.

Coffee contains flavonoids that are antioxidants. They remove the dullness and promote hair regeneration. As such, a coffee rinse will prove beneficial for people who are looking to get rid of dry, dull and brittle hair.

Additionally, coffee will also come handy if you are looking to hide the greys and a get a darker hair colour. It is believed that stronger the coffee, the better is the result.

Preparing the coffee rinse

Advertising

You need cold brewed coffee depending upon the length of your hair. Pour it into a spray bottle. Next, wash and condition and your hair and then apply the brewed coffee on the wet strands. Also massage it into your scalp. Leave for 20 minutes, then rinse with cold or lukewarm water.

Precautions

Wait for the brew to cool down before using it.