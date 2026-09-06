‘Soleus push-ups’ are trending for blood sugar control: What the science says

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Can lowering your blood sugar be as simple as moving your calves while sitting? According to longevity and disease reversal expert Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, the answer may be more nuanced than it sounds.
In a recent Instagram video, Dr Shivdasani highlighted the role of the soleus muscle—a deep muscle in the calf—in regulating blood sugar.
“One of the best biohacking strategies. So you have your soleus muscle, which is your calf muscle, and that muscle absorbs blood sugar independent of your insulin system. So you might have insulin resistance, and you might be pre-diabetic, and you might be metabolically broken, and your body can’t utilise insulin properly. But if you’re walking, your soleus muscle will still pull in the sugar quickly, and it’ll bring down your blood sugar and insulin.”
She went on to suggest that even while sitting, activating the muscle through a simple calf movement may help.
“You don’t even need to walk. You can do a soleus push-up; you can just lift your calf, and it will reduce your blood sugar. So increasing calf strength is a way to have better metabolic health.” While the idea has sparked interest online, what does the science actually say?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Sandeep Kharb, Senior Consultant – Endocrinology, Asian Hospital, growing scientific evidence suggests the soleus muscle plays a unique role in glucose metabolism.
“There is scientific evidence that the soleus muscle is important for glucose regulation. During low-intensity activity like seated calf raises, most muscles can’t use blood glucose and fats for energy, but the soleus can.”
Dr Kharb points to research published in the journal iScience, which found that repeated soleus contractions increased glucose uptake and helped regulate blood sugar levels, even in people with impaired metabolism.
However, he cautions against viewing soleus exercises as a standalone solution. “Soleus exercises are not a substitute for regular physical activity, a nutritious diet, or medical treatment. They are best viewed as an additional tool to lessen the damaging effects of prolonged sitting.”
View this post on Instagram
According to Dr Kharb, current research suggests that low-intensity contractions performed regularly over extended periods may offer metabolic benefits. “Simple seated calf raises can be performed several times a day, especially during long periods of sitting.”
He adds that certain groups may benefit more than others. “People who sit at desks for long periods of time, older adults, those with limited mobility or those who are unable to participate in vigorous exercise may benefit the most.”
That said, Dr Kharb emphasises that researchers are still working to determine the ideal frequency and duration of these exercises for long-term health benefits.
“It is still under research to find the precise length and frequency of this activity for health benefits in the long term,” he adds.
“One of the easiest ways to boost metabolism is to break up sitting time.” Dr Kharb recommends getting up and moving every 30 to 60 minutes, taking short walks after meals, using the stairs whenever possible, and including both strength training and aerobic exercise in your weekly routine.
“Small movements throughout the day can improve insulin sensitivity, help burn calories and reduce the negative effects of sitting for long periods of time,” he says.
Ultimately, no single exercise can replace the fundamentals of metabolic health. “The best bet for metabolic health is still a combination of daily movement, healthy eating, adequate sleep and stress management,” concludes Dr Kharb.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.