‘Soleus push-ups’ are trending for blood sugar control: What the science says

Can lowering your blood sugar be as simple as moving your calves while sitting? According to longevity and disease reversal expert Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, the answer may be more nuanced than it sounds.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr Shivdasani highlighted the role of the soleus muscle—a deep muscle in the calf—in regulating blood sugar.

“One of the best biohacking strategies. So you have your soleus muscle, which is your calf muscle, and that muscle absorbs blood sugar independent of your insulin system. So you might have insulin resistance, and you might be pre-diabetic, and you might be metabolically broken, and your body can’t utilise insulin properly. But if you’re walking, your soleus muscle will still pull in the sugar quickly, and it’ll bring down your blood sugar and insulin.”