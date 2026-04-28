Soha Ali Khan discusses latest blood report, says a gene makes her predisposed to heart disease: ‘I have to keep my cholesterol even lower’

Soha Ali Khan, 47, recently opened up about her latest blood work, sharing that she has a gene that makes her “predisposed to heart disease”. “I am so obsessed with being healthy. I have been told that the Mediterranean diet is the healthiest. I just did my blood test. My LDL, which is the bad cholesterol, is good; it is low, and HDL, which is the good cholesterol, is high, which is good, but I have a gene that is genetically predisposed to heart disease. I have to keep my cholesterol even lower than normal. But I have always been into eating healthy, and I thought this diet….which is about fresh food, lean protein, and the fats, oils we use. At some point, we all had vegetable oils, and Kunal (Kemmu; husband) said, out with them and…seed oils are what you should be cooking with,” she told chefs Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora on her YouTube podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What does her report actually mean?

Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, noted that predisposition means the body may have a higher natural tendency to develop heart issues, even if routine reports look fine. “In these cases, factors like cholesterol should be kept under tighter control. A person may have normal or good levels but may still need to lower them to reduce long-term risk.”

He mentioned that a growing number of people are realising that even with “good” reports, genetics can still affect heart health. This often leads to stricter lifestyle choices and more thoughtful eating.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

If LDL is low and HDL is high, is there still a concern?

While those are positive signs, genetics can change the target range. “For someone with a family or genetic risk, doctors often recommend even lower LDL levels. It is not about panic but about being proactive and preventing future complications,” said Dr Sangoi.

Does following a ‘healthy diet’ like the Mediterranean pattern help?

Yes, a diet focused on fresh foods, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats supports heart health. It helps control cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and maintain overall balance. Consistency matters more than occasional healthy choices.

Are seed oils better?

Story continues below this ad

The focus should be on using oils in moderation and choosing those with better fat profiles. “Instead of heavily processed or repeatedly heated oils, it is better to use fresh oils and rotate options like olive oil, mustard oil, or other balanced choices. The way oil is used often matters as much as the type,” said Dr Sangoi.

Even with a strong focus on health, regular check-ups and small adjustments can make a big difference. “When genetics is involved, staying informed and consistent becomes the real advantage,” said Dr Sangoi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.