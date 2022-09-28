Soha Ali Khan’s ‘all day breakfast’ is delicious, nutritious, and easy to make

There is no better way to kickstart the day than with a scrumptious, power-packed breakfast. Looks like Soha Ali Khan swears by this mantra as she recently shared a picture of her “all-day breakfast” — toast with a mashed avocado spread and a half-fried egg, also known as sunny side up egg.

In a 2020 interview with indianexpress.com, Khan had stressed the importance of having a healthy meal in the morning. “Breakfast is a very important meal and I always indulge in something healthy as it fuels me with energy and takes me through most of the morning,” she had said.

Soha Ali Khan’s devours a protein-filled breakfast (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram Stories) Soha Ali Khan’s devours a protein-filled breakfast (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram Stories)

Mihira A R Khopkar, celebrity, sports and Olympics nutritionist told indianexpress.com, “Eggs are an excellent source of protein (make sure to have the whole egg, including the yolk), and are also rich in various vitamins and minerals. Have your eggs with some vegetables or throw in an avocado and make sure to use bread that has no refined flour, or a choose a sourdough bread.”

According to Khopkar, “one should prioritise eggs and vegetables and limit the intake of bread to maximum of 2-3″. One can also use leftover chapattis to make a wrap-on-the-go with scrambled egg/omelette.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said that having eggs “allows most people to feel fuller and more satisfied”. Nutritionist Rashi Chahal added: “Eggs and toasted bread makes for a nutritious breakfast that will hold you until lunch. This healthy combination is so versatile and can be accommodated to suit different taste buds very easily.”

According to Dr Rohini Patil, founder and nutritionist at Nutracy Lifestyle, eggs are rich in all sorts of nutrients, many of which are lacking in the modern diet. In fact, a single egg contains:

*Vitamin A – 6 per cent

*Vitamin B5 – 7 per cent

*Vitamin B12 – 9 per cent

*Phosphorus – 9 per cent

*Vitamin B2 – 15 per cent

*Selenium – 22 per cent

But, how you prepare eggs also matters.

Concerns regarding cholesterol content in eggs

Eggs contain about 4.2 g of fat of which saturated fat is just 1.4 gm, noted Chahal. “Most of the fat present in an egg is unsaturated, which is a good type. Total fat consumption in a day should make up for 25-35 per cent of the day’s calories, out of which 10 per cent comes from saturated fats. Studies prove that eating eggs in moderation with a balanced spread in the day can has helped improve good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol and also maintain an optimal health – both, physical and mental. It also can help in one’s weight loss journey due to its high satiety value,” Chahal elaborated.

Here’s a simple recipe that you try from thefoodieaffair.com

Ingredients

Fresh, ripe avocado

Eggs

A lime

Lemon pepper

Fresh cilantro

Sourdough bread

Method

*Toast thick bread slices until they are a nice golden brown.

*Mash avocado and spread on the hot toast; add a little lime juice.

*Cook a sunny-side-up egg for each piece of toast on low or medium heat. Place it on top of the avocado spread. Add lemon pepper, and cilantro.

*Finish with freshly ground kosher salt and black pepper to taste.

