No punishment or rigid rules: Why ‘soft wellness’ is taking off

Soft wellness is changing how we think about healthy living (Image Source: Unsplash)

‘Soft wellness’ is a health approach focused on feeling good rather than always trying to look better, lose weight, or reach a fitness goal. It promotes habits that support your body and mind, without making health an everyday struggle. This may include nutritious food, regular movement, adequate sleep, rest, social connection, and activities that bring pleasure.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How is it different from restrictive wellness?

Classic wellness culture has often focused on strict diets, calorie counting, intense workouts, and rigid routines, where success is measured by weight, body shape, step counts, workout duration, or how well someone follows a diet. Structured habits can be useful, but too much restriction can make people feel guilty when they eat certain foods, miss exercise or take a break.