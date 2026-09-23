No punishment or rigid rules: Why ‘soft wellness’ is taking off

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
‘Soft wellness’ is a health approach focused on feeling good rather than always trying to look better, lose weight, or reach a fitness goal. It promotes habits that support your body and mind, without making health an everyday struggle. This may include nutritious food, regular movement, adequate sleep, rest, social connection, and activities that bring pleasure.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How is it different from restrictive wellness?
Classic wellness culture has often focused on strict diets, calorie counting, intense workouts, and rigid routines, where success is measured by weight, body shape, step counts, workout duration, or how well someone follows a diet. Structured habits can be useful, but too much restriction can make people feel guilty when they eat certain foods, miss exercise or take a break.
Anshul Singh, team lead, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department of Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, says, “Soft wellness is a more flexible take on healthy living. It helps people choose healthy foods, enjoy foods they like, and adjust their physical activity to their energy, schedule, and comfort. The emphasis is on consistency and overall good health and not on rigid rules all the time.”
The concept also embraces the idea that people can learn to create lasting healthy habits for their physical well-being.
“Rest is not laziness, and the ability to enjoy food is not failure,” says Anshul, adding, “Exercise can be walking, stretching, dancing, swimming, or anything else that is comfortable and sustainable. It is about building habits that will last for years, not just to follow a gruelling routine for a few weeks.”
Among young adults, many are looking for flexible approaches that support both physical health and mental wellbeing.
Talking about intuitive eating being one such approach, Dr Upasana Palo, Consultant Gynecologic Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata says, “It encourages people to recognise their hunger and fullness cues, eat mindfully and avoid labelling foods as strictly “good” or “bad”. This does not mean that nutrition becomes unimportant or that anything can be eaten without limits. A flexible wellness routine should still include a predominantly balanced and nutritionally adequate diet.”
Soft wellness doesn’t mean neglecting nutrition, physical activity, or healthy routines; it means practising them without extreme rules and undue punishment.
Anshul says, “You can still have fitness goals, work on strengths and follow medical dietary advice while allowing space for real life.”
This wellness trend also emphasises the need to look at one’s unique circumstances and make choices that meet their needs.
Aarti Nath, Senior Dietitian, Paras Health Udaipur says, “It may include practising a diverse diet, doing what you enjoy and more. It is more about forming appropriate and flexible habits in health practices that can be maintained throughout life.”