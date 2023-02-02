Experts vouch for smoothies to be healthy, but are they also low calorie and weight-loss friendly?

Over the years, smoothies have become extremely popular. Why not, there are so many permutations and combinations one can try — not only to meet nutritional needs but also to add variety to the diet. That is probably why Ramya Subramanian, a fitness aficionado and integrative health coach, also swears by smoothies. But, since they are especially vouched for by fitness experts and enthusiasts, are smoothies also low-calorie and aid weight loss?

“While smoothies aiding in weight loss totally depends on the ingredients that you add in it, it is a no-brainer that smoothies are a quick way of saving time and making a good wholesome breakfast which can be tweaked to add variety too,” she wrote on Instagram, as she shared a recipe for a “foolproof” smoothie bowl formula. Take a look.

How to make a smoothie bowl?

According to Ramya,

Thickening protein: Hung curd/coconut yogurt, chia seeds in water soaked overnight, nut butter, avocado, a few pieces of tofu

Liquid: Coconut water, dairy or non dairy milk of your choice, fruit juice

Fruit to thicken: Apple, mango, watermelon, pineapple, frozen bananas, or strawberries

Greens (optional): Mint, coriander, cucumber/spinach

Toppings (optional): A tablespoon of nuts, seeds, cocoa nibs, cocoa powder, coffee, dark chocolate chips etc.

Ice cubes

Method: Blend all these together and enjoy the benefits!

What is a smoothie bowl?

A smoothie bowl is simply a smoothie with a thicker consistency and nutrient-dense toppings, said Dr Archana Batra, nutritionist and certified diabetes educator. “They are a perfect breakfast and post-workout alternative to incorporate into your daily diet. They are quick to make but loaded with nourishment,” added Dr Batra.

Why are these preferred?

Stressing that while fibrous foods can be difficult to digest for some people, Dr Batra said cutting down their consumption can lead to constipation. “In such cases, smoothies make for an excellent alternative because they retain more of the fibrous consistency. Blending breaks down a lot of the fibre in fruits and vegetables, making them easier to digest and suitable for consumption on a regular basis,” Dr Batra told indianexpress.com.

According to the expert, due to their thicker consistency, they also help one feel more satiated, thereby reduce cravings. “Smoothie bowls are an excellent way to incorporate superfoods that might not be as appetising on their own. Smoothie bowls can include seeds and nuts, too. Mixed seeds are abundant in protein, fibre, vitamins, potassium, and calcium, while nuts like walnuts, cashews, and pistachios are high in heart-healthy monosaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats aid in the reduction of cravings,” Dr Batra mentioned.

Are they low in calories?

Agreeing with Ramya, Dr Batra said that a smoothie’s potential to aid weight reduction is entirely dependent on the ingredients used to make them. “Hence, choose ingredients with low calories and a high nutrient value. Hung curd, coconut curd, oats, or any fruit can be used to thicken the base. Toppings such as seeds (chia, pumpkin, sesame, etc.), nuts, and fruits, are perfect choices for flavour. If you wish to add some sweetness, opt for dates, honey and jaggery,” Dr Batra commented.

Debunking the myth that smoothie is necessarily a low calorie food, Dr Vanshika Gupta Adukia, childbirth/lactation specialist said that depending on the ingredients, and quantity, a smoothie could be anywhere between “200-300 calories on an average or even 1000 calories and more”. Hence, it is very important to be mindful about the ingredients used and the quantity consumed. Also, never look at replacing a full-fledged meal with a smoothie; it is best taken as a snack, Dr Adukia added.

How about green smoothie bowls? “Green smoothie bowls are also delicious, and you can make them with cucumber, spinach, kale, avocado, mint, or coriander. You can top it with tofu, chicken, or paneer cubes, as well as seeds,” added Dr Batra.

This green smoothie is Mini Mathur’s go-to breakfast (Source: Mini Mathur/Instagram Stories) This green smoothie is Mini Mathur’s go-to breakfast (Source: Mini Mathur/Instagram Stories)

Dr Adukia also said that one should be mindful of their sugar consumption as part of “high in fibre and gut-friendly smoothies”. “It is very important to be cautious about the fact that your smoothie shouldn’t be loaded with sugar as it is something that doesn’t provide nutrients,” she added.

Some smoothie variations you can try

Smoothies can be made with fruits like berries, bananas, apples, mangoes, pineapples. According to Dr Adukia, some vegetable options can be spinach, kale, wheat grass, avocado, cucumber, beetroot, micro greens, and carrots. Even nuts and seeds can be added in a smoothie in the form of sunflower seeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds or nuts like walnuts, almonds, various form of nut butters.

“Herbs and spices can also be added if it is a vegetable-based smoothie. If it is a non-sweet smoothie, you could look at adding ginger, turmeric, little bit of cinnamon, and parsley. When it comes to the nutritional or the herbal supplements, you could look at adding spirulina, and matcha powder. Also, a great way for people to up their protein intake is by adding protein powder of their choice to the smoothie, followed by a liquid like water, coconut water or any choice of milk,” Dr Adukia mentioned.

