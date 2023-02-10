scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
How Smartphone Vision Syndrome caused woman to ‘see floaters, bright flashes of light; and at times, inability to see objects’

"There were moments when she could not see anything for several seconds. This occurred mostly at nights when she got up to use washroom"

Spending excessive time on your phone or other screen devices can severely impact your vision. (Pic source: Pexels)

That exposure to electronic devices — be it TV, tablet, smartphone, or computer — is harmful to the eyes is an extremely well-known fact. But, in a rare case, usage of such devices caused “severe vision impairment” in a 30-year-old woman from Hyderabad. Talking about the unique case, Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, took to Twitter and shared that for nearly 1½ years, the woman had “severe disabling vision symptoms”, which included “seeing floaters, bright flashes of light, dark zig-zag lines and at times, the “inability to see or focus on objects.”

According to Dr Kumar, there were moments when she could not see anything for several seconds, especially at nights when she got up to use the washroom. But when, on being examined by an eye specialist, her results came back normal, she was referred Dr Kumar to rule out neurological causes. On reviewing her history, the expert noted that her symptoms started to appear after she quit her job as a beautician to take care of her specially-abled child. “She had picked up a new habit of browsing through her smartphone for several hours daily, including >2 hours at night with lights switched off.”

He continued, “The diagnosis was obvious now. She was suffering from smartphone vision syndrome (SVS), (caused due to) long-term use of devices such as computers, smartphones, or tablets (that) can cause various eye-related disabling symptoms, referred to as computer vision syndrome (CVS) or digital vision syndrome”.

Dr Kumar shared that instead of ordering any further investigation or medicine prescription, he advised his patient to minimise the use of her smartphone, and in “one month, her 18 month long vision impairment had disappeared.”

What is smartphone vision syndrome (SVS)?

Smartphone vision syndrome, also known as computer vision syndrome or digital eye strain, is a condition that results from prolonged use of digital devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. This can cause symptoms such as eye fatigue, headache, blurred vision, dry eyes, and neck and shoulder pain. “The condition is caused by the combination of glare, dryness, and prolonged focus on small text and screens, leading to eye strain and fatigue. To alleviate the symptoms, it is recommended to take regular breaks, adjust screen brightness and contrast, and avoid using digital devices in low light environments,” Dr Abhishek Hoshing, Consultant, Opthalmology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai told indianexpress.com.

Eye blindness Smartphone vision syndrome, also known as computer vision syndrome or digital eye strain, is a condition that results from prolonged use of digital devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. (Pic source: Pexels)

Tips for people who require to spend long hours in front of the computer
Dr Hoshing shared some tips for individuals who have jobs that require them to sit in front of computer screens for a long time. They are:

· Eye breaks: Taking frequent breaks during prolonged screen time can help reduce eye strain and fatigue. The 20-20-20 rule is a good guideline: After every 20 minutes, look away from the screen and focus on an object at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

· Adjust screen settings: Reduce screen glare by adjusting the brightness and contrast on your device, and consider using an anti-glare screen filter.

· Blink regularly: Blinking helps keep your eyes moist and reduces the risk of dry eyes. Make a conscious effort to blink more often when using digital devices.

· Use proper lighting: Avoid using digital devices in low light environments and make sure that the lighting in the room is bright enough to reduce glare on the screen.

· Maintain good posture: Poor posture can lead to neck and shoulder pain, so make sure to sit up straight and keep the device at a comfortable distance from your eyes.

· Wear prescription glasses or computer glasses: Glasses, specifically designed for computer use, can help reduce eye strain by filtering out blue light emissions.

· Use artificial tears: If you experience dry eyes, use artificial tears to keep your eyes moist and reduce discomfort.

Dr Hoshing advised that if you are experiencing persistent symptoms, then do recommend an ophthalmologist.

