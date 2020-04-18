Constantly texting? Know about the smartphone pinky syndrome

Time to keep the phone down for the health of your fingers. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock) Time to keep the phone down for the health of your fingers. (Source: File/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Mobile technology or the use of smartphones has become a part of life for almost everyone in the modern world. On an average, a person spends well beyond five hours on a smartphone, every day. Due to the lockdown, idle time has increased which has led to drastic increase in the number of hours spent on the smartphone. With this, there is a rise in the number of users complaining about developing a deformity in their little finger or also known as the ‘pinky finger’. Here, the pinky finger bears the weight of the smartphone for prolonged hours leading to a condition that occurs when the little finger bends on the dominant hand – called “smartphone pinky”.

The regular use of phones, especially the one with a bigger and wider screen to type messages or emails causes the thumb and the other fingers to be over-used, through repetitive movements. In the short term, this causes hypermobility of the smaller joints around the fingers; the ligaments of the thumb gradually become slightly stressed. Looking at this long term, over-use of the fingers causes stress in a repetitive manner and can further lead to osteoarthritis, as the cartilage between the joints begins to degenerate. When arthritis sets in the fingers, there is a possibility of excess bone formation around the joints, which can then lead to enlargement or deformation of the finger.

Although this isn’t extremely damaging to one’s health, there are other factors in play that would influence the rates of degenerative change on joints such as – diet, family history and underlying health conditions.

Here are some tips to keep away from the “smartphone pinky”

* Avoid using the smartphone too often.

* If you are using it, do so for shorter durations.

* Divide texting or gaming time into shorter sessions.

* Take a break and put down your phone before your hand starts hurting.

* Exercise your hand by stretching your fingers.

* Instead of typing, use the swipe keyboard or use speech.

* Use a stand for your mobile phone or airplay the content on TV.

* If your hand is hurting, take an over-the-counter pain reliever to reduce swelling and inflammation.

* Switch hands at periodic intervals, so the device isn’t held in one hand for a long time.

These should help you to get rid of the issue and, if not, seek medical help. Be reasonable while using your phone to bring down the stress on the joints and tendons of the hands. Be it the ideal selfie or response to an email, hold your phone appropriately, don’t stress out your pinky!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd