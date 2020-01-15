Small steps you can take to deal with anxiety in a better way

Tips to deal with a panic attack. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Tips to deal with a panic attack. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Anxiety attacks do not come with a warning. Caused by factors ranging from travelling in rush hours to news that can evoke deep emotions, the greatest fear for someone dealing with anxiety or a panic attack is losing control in public and feeling trapped in an uncomfortable situation. Heart palpitations, shortness of breath and rapid heart rate are just some physical reactions that occur during a panic attack. These symptoms can intensify and increase, leading to uncontrollable trembling, sweating, tightness around the head, and the feeling of suffocation.

Many celebrities have gone on record to state they have anxiety issues and are dealing with their situation, from Oprah Winfrey to Kourtney Kardashian and Hollywood A-listers Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus. It is recommended to consult a doctor and seek help. Remember, this battle is not yours alone to fight.

While there is little you can do to wish a panic attack away when it hits you, there are some steps you can take to deal with the attacks in a better way.

Find a silent corner

Often, people who are hit by a panic attack do not fare well in loud places. It is advisable to find a quiet corner for yourself with minimal lighting and focus on your breathing till you feel relaxed and calm.

Take help of humour

Turn on your favourite sitcom or watch a stand-up comedy to take your mind off things and have a good laugh. Laughter can often help in calming people down.

Sip on chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is known to have a calming effect on the mind and body. Previous research has recorded the use of chamomile tea in reducing anxiety.

Exercise

Exercise will not only make you feel better about yourself but will also flood your body with endorphins, that helps in reducing anxiety.

