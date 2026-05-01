Slow-healing wounds, hair loss, and cold toes: When to see a doctor for potential heart issues

The internet is full of reels dedicated to x number of signs that something is wrong with you. A similarly viral Instagram reel by health entrepreneur Avnish Chhabria claims that your feet can reveal early warning signs of heart trouble. He points out that if you observe swelling, coldness, hair loss, or slow-healing wounds in your feet, your heart could be in trouble.

The explanations sound convincing. But are they medically accurate? To verify, we spoke to Dr Rahul Gupta, Director – Cardiology at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, who says these signs are not entirely wrong, but they are often oversimplified. Let’s dissect each of the signs below.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Swelling in feet and ankles

The reel describes persistent swelling as a warning sign of heart issues. Dr Gupta agrees this can be significant, but not always for the reasons suggested.

“Persistent swelling in the feet and ankles that starts in the evening and remains even in the morning may indicate peripheral edema, where excess fluid builds up in the lower limbs. Common symptoms include puffiness, tight or shiny skin, heaviness, and sometimes discomfort or reduced mobility.”

He explains that while this can be linked to heart conditions, it is also commonly triggered by prolonged sitting, high salt intake, or even kidney and liver issues. What matters is persistence—especially if the swelling doesn’t improve.

Cold feet, even in warm weather

The reel links cold feet to poor circulation and artery blockage. On this, Dr. Gupta says the connection is valid, but needs context.

“Feeling unusual coldness in one or both feet, even in hot weather, can be a sign of peripheral artery disease, where narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to the limbs.”

Story continues below this ad

He adds that this reduced blood flow may also cause leg pain while walking, numbness, or slow healing. However, not all cold feet point to serious disease—it becomes concerning when it is persistent or accompanied by other symptoms.

Hair loss on legs and feet

Loss of hair on the legs and feet, along with smooth, shiny skin, can be a sign of poor blood circulation to the lower limbs (Image: Unsplash) Loss of hair on the legs and feet, along with smooth, shiny skin, can be a sign of poor blood circulation to the lower limbs (Image: Unsplash)

Hair loss on the lower legs is presented in the reel as a sign of poor circulation. Dr. Gupta says this is a lesser-known but real indicator.

“Loss of hair on the legs and feet, along with smooth, shiny skin, can be a sign of poor blood circulation to the lower limbs. Reduced blood flow means hair follicles do not get enough oxygen and nutrients, leading to gradual hair loss.”

He notes that this is usually not noticed early, but when combined with other signs like cool skin or weak pulses, it may point to vascular issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avnish Chhabria (@avnishchhabria)

Also Read | Vascular surgeon suggests 3 rules to prevent dangerous blood clots during long road trips

Wounds that won’t heal

The reel calls slow-healing wounds the most serious sign—and here, the expert strongly agrees. “A wound on the foot or leg that does not heal for weeks can be a sign of blocked arteries or peripheral artery disease, where reduced blood flow delays healing. Poor circulation limits oxygen and nutrients needed for tissue repair, increasing the risk of infection.”

Story continues below this ad

Dr Gupta emphasises that delayed healing significantly raises the risk of complications like ulcers or tissue damage, and should never be ignored.

So, how seriously should you take these signs?

The reel isn’t entirely wrong, but it lacks nuance. As Dr Rahul Gupta explains, these symptoms are primarily linked to circulation issues, which are connected to heart health but not exclusive to it. One symptom alone doesn’t confirm a heart problem, but persistent or multiple signs should prompt medical evaluation. In short, your feet can offer clues, but they don’t tell the whole story. The key is to notice patterns, not panic over a single sign.