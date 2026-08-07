Rashmika Mandanna details sleep-wake up, 2 meals a day recovery routine

Rashmika Mandanna, who is recovering from a hip injury and has been advised to take bed rest, took to her Instagram Stories to share a note on her current routine, saying she has been taking it slow and that it’s “not that bad”. “Dear Diary…Hmmm…where do I even start? My days are going well with a lot of sleeping and recovery. Puzzles and some reading and watching some shows. Doing very much needed haircare and skincare….and meetings…and spending time with family! Going through the wedding photos and videos because I hadn’t gotten the proper time till now.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The Pushpa: The Rise actor continued, “My routine is pretty much wake up, and no more to alarms (yay)..and just wake up when my body tells me to…eat two meals a day to really, really try and not go overboard with the eating….meetings…puzzles or reading with Aura (pet dog) when she’s able to watch a show…and then go to bed. It’s actually not all that bad to slow down once in a while. Is it?”

Rashmika Mandanna shares an update (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram Stories) Rashmika Mandanna shares an update (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram Stories)

Dr Ashish Phadnis, director, Orthopaedics, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, stressed that the recovery phase is as important as the treatment itself. “Whether the injury is treated with surgery or not, a structured rehabilitation plan, enough rest, and a gradual return to activity are key for a good long-term outcome,” said Dr Phadnis.

Quality sleep is one of the best tools for healing. “During sleep, the body releases growth hormone, which helps with tissue repair and recovery. Reducing both physical and mental stress allows the body to focus its energy on healing. However, rest doesn’t mean complete inactivity for weeks. As recovery continues, careful physiotherapy and controlled movement become equally important to restore strength and flexibility,” said Dr Phadnis.

Rashmika also shared that she is eating only two meals a day. Does meal frequency influence recovery?

The number of meals matters less than the overall nutritional quality of the diet. Recovering from an injury requires enough protein, vitamins, minerals, and calories to support tissue healing. If a person gets their nutritional needs met through two balanced meals, that can be fine. However, skipping meals or not getting enough nutrients can delay recovery, weaken muscles, and extend rehabilitation. Nutrition plans should be tailored to the individual’s activity level, body weight, and medical condition,” said Dr Phadnis.

What to consider?

Recurring injuries can happen if the body hasn’t fully healed before returning to demanding activities, or if underlying issues like muscle imbalance, poor biomechanics, overtraining, or inadequate rehabilitation aren’t addressed. “For athletes and performers, a complete rehabilitation program should include strength training, flexibility exercises, balance training, and gradual return-to-sport plans to lower the risk of future injuries,” said Dr Phadnis.

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Patience during recovery often determines how successfully a person returns to their previous activity level. “The goal is not just to heal the injury but also to restore strength, function, and confidence while minimizing the risk of recurrence.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.