‘Slow down’ ageing with these foods that come with ‘miraculous powers’

Ageing is a natural process that cannot be controlled. However, how you choose to age is totally under your control. Including certain food may help you keep younger for a long by keeping you healthy and providing anti-ageing nutrients to your body. “With ageing comes the deterioration of internal and external body seen in the form of cancer, brain degeneration, heart disease, a declining immune system, poor vision and wrinkled skin among others. Including natural substances in your diet can slow down and stall the process of ageing as you go through life,” Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, wrote on Instagram. However, she added, that this certainly does not mean you will live forever, but you will definitely live healthier and delay or even avoid most problems that come with age.

Agreed Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist from Jivisha Clinic New Delhi and said that our diet definitely has an impact on how our skin looks. “When you eat fried or junk food in excess, it manifests on your skin as acne, pimples, and pallor. A diet high in antioxidants, water, healthy fats, and other vital nutrients, on the other hand, makes your skin glow, stay firm, and replenish,” said Dr Gupta.

Listing the foods that have anti-ageing properties and can help you keep healthy and fight several diseases, Anjali added, “It is seen that certain fruits and vegetables have miraculous powers that prolong the life span and prevent diseases.”

So what are these foods? Check them out below:

Also Read | Six fruits and vegetables that have anti-ageing properties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

Cabbage: It is a potent antioxidant that prevents skin cells from getting damaged and protects us from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Eat it raw, very lightly cooked, preferably stir-fried or steamed to get the most out of the cabbage.

Carrot: Packed with beta carotene and orange pigments, carrots help in lowering blood cholesterol and boost the immune system to fight diseases. One cup of carrot juice a day improves eyesight and can also reduce the risk of lung cancer, even among smokers.

Grapes: Filled with resveratrol and vitamin C, grapes provide anti-ageing properties and prevent the degradation of skin cells. A glass of purple grape juice daily also prevents the formation of clots in arteries.

Also Read | Why you must include this anti-ageing ingredient in your skincare routine

Oranges: They are a rich source of antioxidants that help fight against cancer and lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Advertisement

Onions: It is also full of antioxidants that prevent clotting in the arteries and raise good cholesterol levels.

Spinach: Rich in vitamin K, spinach strengthens your blood vessel walls reducing the risk of heart disease and lung cancer. As it has high water content, it also helps to prevent the onset of wrinkles and cataracts.

Tomatoes: Due to the presence of the potent antioxidant lycopene, tomatoes are known to prevent cancer of the oesophagus, stomach and colon. The good news is that cooking and canning do not destroy lycopene, hence tomatoes in all forms, juice, sauce, and gravies are an easy preserve of your youth. Additionally, tomato skin has an anti-inflammatory impact on human skin, and the fruit’s antioxidants slow down ageing, added Dr Gupta.

Advertisement

Dr Gupta also listed seven practical ways to delay ageing

*Do not forget your CTM rule (cleanser-toner-moisturiser)

*Always step out with sunscreen on; never ever skip it

*Limit screen time as the blue rays directly affects your skin, especially at bed time.

*Manage stress as it shows directly on your skin in form of wrinkles or acne.

*Get enough sleep

*Stay hydrated

*Pay attention to your diet, keep sugar levels in check

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!