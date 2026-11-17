Many people tend to sleep (or wake up) with T-Rex arms—shoulders hunched, elbows tucked close to the body, and hands curled tightly—which is considered an “odd sleeping posture” because it supposedly indicates a distressed nervous system.

“This can happen when you aren’t handling stress and anxiety well. Your body will give you signs that something is off,” read an Instagram post by content creator Ruchi Agarwal.

She then listed three practices that can help: a consistent sleep schedule, deep breathing practices, and exercise.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

But does this position, self-soothing for some, really signal that the body is responding to stress or anxiety, which can hinder natural muscle relaxation and cause vulnerability even while we rest?