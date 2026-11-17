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Many people tend to sleep (or wake up) with T-Rex arms—shoulders hunched, elbows tucked close to the body, and hands curled tightly—which is considered an “odd sleeping posture” because it supposedly indicates a distressed nervous system.
“This can happen when you aren’t handling stress and anxiety well. Your body will give you signs that something is off,” read an Instagram post by content creator Ruchi Agarwal.
She then listed three practices that can help: a consistent sleep schedule, deep breathing practices, and exercise.
But does this position, self-soothing for some, really signal that the body is responding to stress or anxiety, which can hinder natural muscle relaxation and cause vulnerability even while we rest?
Dr Shubhra Gupta, senior consultant in internal medicine at Apollo Spectra Delhi, Chirag Enclave, said that “no evidence” exists linking the T-Rex arm position to a distressed nervous system. “Earlier, this sleeping position was also linked with autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is essential to get all your doubts cleared with the help of an expert,” stressed Dr Gupta.
However, if this sleeping position is accompanied by symptoms like tingling, numbness, or pain in the hands or arms, it could suggest an underlying issue such as nerve compression or poor circulation, stressed Dr Tapaswi Krishna, lung transplant, interventional pulmonologist and sleep medicine, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad.
Conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome or ulnar nerve entrapment may cause discomfort and lead someone to instinctively tuck their hands in a certain way while sleeping. “If you experience persistent symptoms or discomfort, you should visit a doctor,” said Dr Krishna.
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Hence, if you find yourself sleeping in this position, don’t panic!
“You can reach out to an expert if it concerns you. It is better to avoid believing anything and everything forwarded on social media and instead try to get a sound sleep at night,” said Dr Gupta.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.