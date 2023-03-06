Is it safe to wear earplugs while sleeping?

With sleep deprivation becoming increasingly common, thanks to long hours of screen exposure, unhealthy lifestyle, and other factors, people employ all kinds of tricks and tips to get a few hours of restful slumber. One such technique is using earplugs, to block out all the noise and sleep without any disturbance. “Sleeping earplugs are small devices that are designed to be worn inside the ear to reduce or eliminate noise while sleeping,” Dr Rohit Bishnoi, Senior Consultant, ENT, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute said, adding that they are an effective medium to reduce noise-induced sleep disturbances, and can be helpful for people who have trouble sleeping due to external noise factors.

Dr Bishnoi explained that noise-induced sleep disturbances can result in physical and psychological health consequences, including increased levels of stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Thus, sleeping earplugs may come in handy to block them out.

But, how are they used? “They are put inside the ear canal and can also be used to protect the ear from water, dust or anything that doesn’t belong in the ear,” Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, sharing the following benefits of using sleeping earplugs.

*Noise reduction – The most common use for earplugs is to protect ears from loud sounds. They can be used in places with long periods of noise, such as concerts. Ear plugs do not stop all sound from entering your ears; they only reduce sound.

*Sleeping – Some earplugs are made to be soft and stay inside the ear during sleep to protect against any loud sounds at night, such as snoring.

*Swimming and flying – Some earplugs are made to keep water out of the ears and are useful for swimmers and other people.

Also in the series | When should parents introduce pillows to their babies?

However, this leads us to wonder — is it safe to sleep with earplugs plugged inside your ears all night long? We asked experts to delve in. Dr Karthik Shamanna, Consultant ENT, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore explained that sleeping earplugs can result in impacted wax, risk of infection (if not sterilised properly after each use), displacement of ear plugs, dependence on ear plugs for sleep, and ear pain.

According to experts, foam and wax earplugs are considered safe and effective for sleeping (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) According to experts, foam and wax earplugs are considered safe and effective for sleeping (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Agreeing, Dr Bishnoi said that there are some potential risks associated with using earplugs for sleeping. “For example, ear infections can occur if the earplugs are not kept clean, and the earplugs may become lodged in the ear canal, leading to discomfort or injury. Additionally, earplugs may not be appropriate for people with certain ear conditions or sensitivities,” he told indianexpress.com.

As such, one must be careful about which earplugs they are using while sleeping. Dr Grover listed the following types.

Advertisement

*Wax – These earplugs are harder and usually need to be squeezed and rolled between fingers before pacing in ears.

*Foam – These earplugs are made of polyvinyl chloride or polyurethane. They need to be squeezed and rolled to be put in the ear. When they are put inside, they will expand to fit the ear canal.

*Silicone – These earplugs are usually softer and are not placed inside the ear canal like foam or wax earplugs. Instead, they are placed in the external part of the ear canal.

According to experts, foam and wax earplugs are considered safe and effective for sleeping. “Silicone earplugs are not good for sleep,” Dr Shamanna said.

Also in the series | Why you feel like you are falling, or had a sudden jerk right before drifting off to sleep

Even while using earplugs that are meant to aid in sleep, you must keep the following things in mind:

Advertisement

*Clean your ears before inserting earplugs inside them.

*Push the earplugs just enough to block the noise. If pushed hard enough, it could affect the lining of the eardrums.

*Change the earplugs regularly if you are using foam earplugs.

*Remove the earplugs gently, slowly and in a twisting motion. If not removed carefully, earplugs might cause damage to the eardrums.

*Monitor for ear wax development.

*Not suitable for children.

*Do not use them in wet ears.

“It’s also important to be aware of any potential hazards, such as not being able to hear a smoke alarm or other emergency sounds,” Dr Bishnoi concluded.

(Next in the series: Here’s why you may find it hard to sleep during summer)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!