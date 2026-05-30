If the AC makes your skin dry, here’s a simple tip to fix it

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
If sleeping with the air conditioner (AC) on all night leaves your skin feeling rough and dry when you wake up in the morning, Dr Jushya Sarin has a solution. Taking to Instagram, the dermatologist suggested keeping a bucket of clean water in the room. “When the water evaporates, it adds a bit of moisture back into the room,” she explained in the video.
Does it really help?
Dr Shivakumar K, MD, Respiratory Medicine and chief consultant pulmonologist at Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, says that air conditioners (AC) tend to reduce humidity in a room by drawing out moisture as they cool the air. And dry air translates to dry skin, itchy eyes, and irritated mucous membranes.
“Placing a bucket or bowl of water in the room can help introduce some moisture back into the air through a natural process called evaporation. Placing water in a pan would make evaporation faster,” he tells indianexpress.com.
View this post on Instagram
While it is not as powerful as a humidifier, Dr Shivakumar believes this method can offer modest relief in smaller or moderately cooled spaces, especially when the air feels noticeably dry.
Dr Manisha Arora, Director – Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, adds that sleeping with AC overnight can lead to dry eyes and dehydration due to reduced humidity. The cold air produced by the AC can remove moisture from the skin, causing dryness. There is also an increased risk of respiratory issues due to the low humidity and circulated air,” she points out.
To minimise these effects, Dr Reddy advises taking regular breaks and exposing yourself to natural air and temperature.
“Spending 2 to 3 hours in an air-conditioned room is sufficient. At night, you can set the AC to turn off automatically after 2 to 3 hours,” he shares, adding that maintaining the temperature in a comfortable range, such as 22 to 26 degrees Celsius, and keeping humidity levels between 40 to 60% is ideal. Using HEPA filters in ACs can also help reduce dust and allergens.
In conclusion, you don’t need to ditch the AC altogether to stay cool and comfortable.
Dr Reddy suggests drinking plenty of water to combat the drying effects of AC, and embracing the humidifier to add moisture back into the air with a humidifier helps prevent dry skin and eyes. “Take breaks outdoors or in naturally ventilated areas to allow your body to adjust to different temperatures,” he says. And finally, use moisturisers to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.