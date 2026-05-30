If the AC makes your skin dry, here’s a simple tip to fix it

If sleeping with the air conditioner (AC) on all night leaves your skin feeling rough and dry when you wake up in the morning, Dr Jushya Sarin has a solution. Taking to Instagram, the dermatologist suggested keeping a bucket of clean water in the room. “When the water evaporates, it adds a bit of moisture back into the room,” she explained in the video.

Does it really help?

Dr Shivakumar K, MD, Respiratory Medicine and chief consultant pulmonologist at Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, says that air conditioners (AC) tend to reduce humidity in a room by drawing out moisture as they cool the air. And dry air translates to dry skin, itchy eyes, and irritated mucous membranes.