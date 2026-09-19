‘Before 7pm’: Sleep expert on why you should avoid late-night workouts

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The debate over working out in the morning or evening has long confused fitness enthusiasts. A sleep specialist recently went on the Unscripted by Meghana Reddy podcast and explained why morning exercise is generally preferable when possible.
“You have to exercise, but it has to be preferably in the morning. Not everyone can do in the morning, or they don’t like doing in the morning, so they can do in the evening, before 7pm,” she shared with the host.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
For those who cannot work out in the morning, she said evening exercise can still work, but cautioned against late-night workouts, as exercising too close to bedtime may make it harder for some people to “wind down and sleep well”.
Curious, we decided to verify if there’s indeed any merit to her claims.
Dr Sunil Kumar K, Lead Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, shared that late-night workouts are not necessarily harmful for everyone, but intense exercise close to bedtime can make it harder for some people to fall asleep.
“This is because exercise increases body temperature, heart rate, breathing and alertness, and the stimulating effect may take time to settle, especially in people who are already sensitive to sleep disruption,” he told indianexpress.com.
According to him, there is no single best time to exercise for everyone, and the most suitable time is the one a person can follow consistently. He stressed that morning or afternoon workouts may be preferable for “people who have difficulty sleeping”, but at the same time, “moderate” evening exercise can still be beneficial and does not automatically cause poor sleep.
A user commented under the reel, asking, “When should I work out if I can’t make time in the morning?” While the specialist stressed anytime before 7 pm, Dr Kumar said that “if you need to exercise at night, it is generally better to finish vigorous workouts at least 2–3 hours before bedtime”.
On the other hand, he shared that lighter activities such as walking, stretching or gentle yoga can be done closer to bedtime. “More importantly, paying attention to your own sleep response is important because if late workouts repeatedly delay sleep or reduce sleep quality, moving the workout earlier would be a better choice,” he concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.