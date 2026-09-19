‘Before 7pm’: Sleep expert on why you should avoid late-night workouts

The debate over working out in the morning or evening has long confused fitness enthusiasts. A sleep specialist recently went on the Unscripted by Meghana Reddy podcast and explained why morning exercise is generally preferable when possible.

“You have to exercise, but it has to be preferably in the morning. Not everyone can do in the morning, or they don’t like doing in the morning, so they can do in the evening, before 7pm,” she shared with the host.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.