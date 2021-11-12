‘Sleep like a baby’ with this nutritionist-approved easy and tasty solution

Inadequate sleep can make one feel lethargic and tired throughout the day. Which is why experts stress on maintaining a sleep cycle that includes seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep. However, haphazard schedules and a sedentary lifestyle can lead to poor sleep hygiene. As such, if you also have been facing sleep issues, it is time to try a delicious natural remedy to induce sleep.

All you need to do is soak cashews in milk and then have it at bedtime, as recommended by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

The powerful combination helps in tackling sleep issues, especially those caused by hectic late nights.

In an Instagram video, she said, “Easy and tasty solution to sleep like a baby. Have your gut fixed, and your skin begins to glow, and you become less irritable,” she said.

How to make it?

Ingredients

Milk

Cashews – 3-4

Method

*Soak 3-4 cashews in a cup of milk for 4-5 hours.

*Crush the cashews and add more milk.

*Add sugar to taste.

*Your drink is ready and you can have it either hot or cold.

*Drink at bedtime.

