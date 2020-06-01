Sleep issues? Count on these easy tips for better slumber

Are you sleeping fine? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you sleeping fine? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

One of the undervalued aspects of life is sleep, and not getting enough shut-eye can become an issue in the long run. Owing to many reasons, one may not enjoy good quality slumber at night. If you have been lately struggling with getting a good night’s rest and waking up fresh after, here are some easy ways in which to manage your sleep, suggested nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.

Here’s what she had to say on ways in which sleep quality can be improved.

Practice meditation

Or just practice being in the moment whenever you remember in the day, she said. Several apps can also help. “When we get stressed about not being able to sleep, that makes it worse. Being the “observer” of my thoughts when I’m over thinking at night puts me in that peaceful place and I sleep better,” she said.

Become comfortable

Blackout curtains and a comfy eye mask really help. Exposure to artificial light after dusk and before bedtime will reduce your sleep quality by suppressing production of the hormone melatonin, which has a relaxing effect.

Reduce blue light exposure in the evening

Exposure to light during the day is beneficial, but night time light exposure has the opposite effect. Blue light, which electronic devices like smartphones and computers emit in large amounts, is the worst.

No caffeine

Try not to have caffeine at least six hours before your bedtime. When consumed late in the day, caffeine stimulates your nervous system and may stop your body from naturally relaxing at night.

Reduce irregular or long daytime naps

While short power naps are beneficial, long or irregular napping during the day can negatively affect your sleep at night.

She also pointed out how four main vitamins and minerals found in foods can help for better sleep: tryptophan, magnesium, calcium, and B6. “They help the body produce melatonin, the hormone that is responsible for regulating your circadian rhythm (sleep/wake patterns) and are found in tart cherries, asparagus, cucumber, pomogranate, olives, tomatoes, grapes, walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds and rice,” she said.

According to Chowdhary, consuming low carbs throughout the day can also make it challenging for one to sleep well at night. “Moving your carb allowance of white rice to dinner but keeping your dinner slightly early like 7pm can help you sleep better if you get to bed by 10. If you choose to sleep later than 10, you’ll be ravenous with hunger when you’re aimlessly awake.

Whatever you choose to do, “do not start taking medication to sleep better, it becomes a habit”, she warned.

