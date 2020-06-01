Sleep issues? Count on these easy tips for better slumber

One of the undervalued aspects of life is sleep, and not getting enough shut-eye can become an issue in the long run. Owing to many reasons, one may not enjoy good quality slumber at night. If you have been lately struggling with getting a good night’s rest and waking up fresh after, here are some easy ways in which to manage your sleep, suggested nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Sleeping can be hard work for some people 😐Here are simple things you can do to fall asleep easily to improve your sleep quality. 𝟏) Practice meditation or just being in the moment whenever you remember in the day. Apps like Calm headspace insight Times have helped me. Thing is we get stressed about not being able to sleep and that makes it worse. Being the “observer” of my thoughts when I’m over thinking at night puts me in that peaceful place and I sleep better. Th 𝟐) Black out curtains and a comfy eye mask REALLY help me. Exposure to artificial light after dusk and before bedtime will reduce your sleep quality by suppressing production of the hormone melatonin which is your sleep hormone that relaxes you. 𝟑) Reduce blue light exposure in the evening. Exposure to light during the day is beneficial, but night time light exposure has the opposite effect. Blue light — which electronic devices like smartphones and computers emit in large amounts is the worst 😐 𝟒) Try not to have caffeine at least 6 hours before your bedtime. When consumed late in the day, caffeine stimulates your nervous system and may stop your body from naturally relaxing at night. 𝟓) Reduce irregular or long daytime naps While short power naps are beneficial, long or irregular napping during the day can negatively affect your sleep at night! Also, There are four main vitamins and minerals that can be found in foods that help better sleep: tryptophan, magnesium, calcium, and B6. They help the body produce melatonin, the hormone that is responsible for regulating your circadian rhythm (sleep/wake patterns) and are found in tart cherries, asparagus, cucumber, pomogranate, olives, tomatoes, grapes, walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds and rice. Sometimes when you go too low on your carbs all day you might find it challenging to sleep well at night! Moving your carb allowance of white rice to dinner but keeping your dinner slightly early like 7 can help you sleep better IF you get to bed by 10.. if you choose to sleep later than 10, you’ll be ravenous with hunger when you’re aimlessly awake. Whatever you choose to do, DO NOT start taking medication to sleep better, it becomes a habit 😞
Here’s what she had to say on ways in which sleep quality can be improved.
Practice meditation
Or just practice being in the moment whenever you remember in the day, she said. Several apps can also help. “When we get stressed about not being able to sleep, that makes it worse. Being the “observer” of my thoughts when I’m over thinking at night puts me in that peaceful place and I sleep better,” she said.
Become comfortable
Blackout curtains and a comfy eye mask really help. Exposure to artificial light after dusk and before bedtime will reduce your sleep quality by suppressing production of the hormone melatonin, which has a relaxing effect.
Reduce blue light exposure in the evening
Exposure to light during the day is beneficial, but night time light exposure has the opposite effect. Blue light, which electronic devices like smartphones and computers emit in large amounts, is the worst.
No caffeine
Try not to have caffeine at least six hours before your bedtime. When consumed late in the day, caffeine stimulates your nervous system and may stop your body from naturally relaxing at night.
Reduce irregular or long daytime naps
While short power naps are beneficial, long or irregular napping during the day can negatively affect your sleep at night.
She also pointed out how four main vitamins and minerals found in foods can help for better sleep: tryptophan, magnesium, calcium, and B6. “They help the body produce melatonin, the hormone that is responsible for regulating your circadian rhythm (sleep/wake patterns) and are found in tart cherries, asparagus, cucumber, pomogranate, olives, tomatoes, grapes, walnuts, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds and rice,” she said.
According to Chowdhary, consuming low carbs throughout the day can also make it challenging for one to sleep well at night. “Moving your carb allowance of white rice to dinner but keeping your dinner slightly early like 7pm can help you sleep better if you get to bed by 10. If you choose to sleep later than 10, you’ll be ravenous with hunger when you’re aimlessly awake.
Whatever you choose to do, “do not start taking medication to sleep better, it becomes a habit”, she warned.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.