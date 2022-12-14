Poor sleep can ‘affect almost every tissue in the body’; have this wonder tea and snooze away

Sleep evades many people who end up tossing and turning in bed for hours. While certain lifestyle habits can be blamed for lack of sleep, it is essential to sleep for at least eight hours every night for a healthy mind and body. But if you too have been struggling to catch some shuteye, nutritionist Leema Mahajan has the perfect solution for you!

“Poor sleep can affect almost every tissue in the body. If you have been suffering from insomnia for a long time, it is advisable to see your doctor,” Mahajan captioned her post, as she shared a simple hack she swears by. The hack is not only effective to get quality sleep, but is also delicious.

“Trouble falling asleep? Try this tea,” she wrote.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 glass – Water

Pinch – Nutmeg powder

8-10 – Black raisins, soaked

2 strands – Saffron

Method

*Boil 1 glass of water

*Add a pinch of nutmeg

*Add black raisins

*Let this mixture boil.

*Then add saffron strands.

How does this concoction help?

*According to Mahajan, nutmeg contains a compound called trimyristin, which induces sleep and helps in calming the muscles.

*Raisins have melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycle.

*Saffron or kesar has crocetin that helps to improve the quality of sleep.

Nuts like almonds are a healthy snacking choice (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Nuts like almonds are a healthy snacking choice (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

When should you have this tea?

Drink this tea an hour before bed to induce sleep and improve the quality of sleep.

Apart from resorting to remedies, one also must analyse the underlying health issues, Shikha Gupta, celebrity nutritionist, told indianexpress.com. “We focus a lot on high melatonin foods to get better sleep but we must understand that sleeplessness is also caused by deficiencies like potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, calcium, and high stress levels i.e high cortisol in today’s time. This is an unknown factor that most people are ignoring,” she added.

Foods that one must include for better sleep are

Dark green, leafy vegetables

One big cup of green saag is loaded with potassium and calcium — both of which are calming minerals. In fact, calcium supplement along with magnesium at bedtime has shown to improve sleep a lot, she said.

Almonds

Rich in magnesium, almonds help to relax the nervous system to sleep better.

Lemons, oranges, and peppers

They are rich sources of vitamin C that help to reduce adrenal fatigue (stress) — one of the major reasons for sleep apnea.

Celery juice

Gupta said that celery helps relax the nervous system, which induces better sleep.

Apart from this, foods that are rich in serotonin that can induce sleep are

White rice

Fish and eggs

Unprocessed cheese and organic grass fed dairy

Nuts and seeds

To support with herbs, one can also try nutmeg, chamomile, and turmeric, Gupta shared.

