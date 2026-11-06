Sleep expert Dr Michael Breus recently discussed three things people should avoid if they wake up at 3 am: checking the clock, looking at their phone and getting out of bed unnecessarily. In an Instagram video, he explained that checking the time can trigger anxiety about how many hours of sleep remain, while phone use can stimulate the mind and expose people to light that interferes with sleep. He also advised people to remain in bed unless they have a genuine reason to get up.

But why do some people wake up at this hour, and what should they do if they struggle to fall asleep again? According to Dr Prashant Makhija, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, waking up around 3 am is not unusual and does not necessarily indicate a sleep disorder. However, certain habits and underlying health conditions can make these awakenings more frequent or difficult to manage.

Why do some people wake up around 3 am?

“Waking up around 3 am is not unusual, and it does not necessarily indicate a sleep disorder,” says Dr Makhija. Several factors can contribute to these awakenings, including stress, anxiety, irregular sleep schedules, caffeine consumed late in the day, alcohol, late-night meals and excessive screen time. Conditions such as sleep apnoea can also interrupt sleep.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Makhija advises people who repeatedly wake up at the same time and struggle to fall back asleep to examine their sleep habits, stress levels, and overall health rather than assume 3 am has specific physiological significance.

3 things to avoid if you wake up at 3 am

1. Avoid checking the clock

Waking up briefly during the night is not necessarily a problem. The difficulty often begins when you become anxious about being awake.

Looking at the clock and realising it is 3 am can trigger thoughts such as, “I have only a few hours left to sleep” or “I will be exhausted tomorrow.” This anticipatory anxiety can activate the body’s alerting response, making it harder to relax.

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“The problem often begins when waking up turns into worrying about being awake,” Dr Makhija explains.

He clarifies that checking the time does not automatically spike cortisol. Rather, worrying about lost sleep can increase physiological arousal and make a person feel more alert. Instead of calculating how much sleep remains, try to stay comfortable and allow yourself to fall asleep naturally.

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2. Do not reach for your phone

Checking messages, scrolling through social media or reading the news can make it harder to return to sleep. Phone use exposes the brain to stimulating content, notifications and bright light, all of which can interfere with the body’s sleep signals.

“Checking a phone can worsen this by exposing the person to stimulating content, notifications and bright light, which may interfere with the body’s sleep signals,” says Dr Makhija.

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Even if you avoid social media, looking at a screen to check the time can make you more alert. If you wake up in the middle of the night, keep your phone aside and avoid activities that require sustained attention.

A dark, quiet environment can help you settle back into sleep without unnecessary stimulation.

3. Do not force yourself to stay in bed if you cannot sleep

Dr Breus advises people to avoid getting out of bed unnecessarily after waking up. However, this does not mean you should remain in bed indefinitely if you are wide awake and becoming increasingly frustrated.

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Dr Makhija recommends staying comfortable and allowing sleep to return naturally if you wake up briefly. But if you stay awake for roughly 15–20 minutes or start to feel frustrated, it may help to get out of bed.

“If you feel increasingly frustrated or remain awake for roughly 15–20 minutes, get out of bed and do something quiet in dim lighting, such as reading a few pages of a book. Return to bed when you feel sleepy,” he advises.

This approach is used in cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), a treatment that helps people change behaviours and thought patterns that interfere with sleep. The aim is to strengthen the association between bed and sleep rather than wakefulness and frustration.

Avoid switching on bright lights, watching television or scrolling through your phone. If you need to use the bathroom or attend to another necessity, it is fine to get out of bed.

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When should you be concerned about waking up at 3 am?

Dr Makhija recommends paying attention to how often you wake and whether it affects your daytime functioning. If the problem persists, a sleep specialist can help identify possible causes, including stress, anxiety, irregular sleep schedules or sleep apnoea.

Maintaining consistent sleep and wake times, limiting caffeine late in the day, avoiding alcohol close to bedtime and reducing screen use at night may help improve sleep quality.