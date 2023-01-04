Struggling to sleep? Here are some ‘biohacks’ that can help

Sleep remains elusive for many people, even as experts state that good quality sleep at night is crucial for the overall health and well-being of a person. At night, the body recuperates when it is in a state of rest; your skin starts to look good, your eyes get rest and your brain requires that downtime, too. If, however, you are among those who struggles to catch a shut-eye at night, know that there are many tips that you can follow and some lifestyle changes that you can make to remedy the problem.

According to Dr Marcus Ranney, the founder and CEO of Human Edge, there is nothing to worry about if your sleep cycle is off once in a while. “But, if this is a regular occurrence, you must fix it. The absence of proper sleep can hamper the functioning of your body as well as wreak havoc on your cognitive abilities,” he says.

ALSO READ | Do some people need more sleep than others?

The expert adds that we require 7-8 hours of sleep per night, but this number can vary from person-to-person. “For instance, athletes may need up to 10 hours of sleep, as they go through tremendous mental and physical strain regularly. It is during the hours that we sleep that the body repairs the wear and tear in the body.”

Explaining the sleep cycle, Dr Marcus states that out of the four stages, three are a part of NREM or non-rapid eye movement sleep, while the last falls under REM or rapid eye movement sleep. Our sleep cycles start with NREM stage 1, 2, and 3, before moving to REM sleep, and then going back to NREM stages.

How to bio-hack your way to good sleep?

The doctor lists the following simple ways with which you can improve sleep; read on.

ALSO READ | How the winter season can affect your sleep

1. Make your sleep environment comfortable

Ensure the ideal temperature of your room is about 18 degrees. The body’s temperature reduces during sleep, so a cool room will help you stay comfortable throughout the night. At the same time, ensure that there are no noise or light disturbances, like notifications from gadgets. Several studies suggest refraining from doom-scrolling before sleeping — it will keep you up at night, delaying REM sleep, says Dr Marcus.

2. Break up with blue light before bed

Advertisement

Blue light emitted by gadgets like phones, laptops, as well as TVs can disrupt the circadian rhythm, says the expert, adding that one must keep their devices away at least an hour before sleep. “In case you are watching TV, working or even using your phone in the evenings, try and wear blue-light blocking devices to protect yourself from exposure.”

Blue light emitted by gadgets like phones, laptops, as well as TVs can disrupt the circadian rhythm. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Blue light emitted by gadgets like phones, laptops, as well as TVs can disrupt the circadian rhythm. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Build a sleep routine

“Try and build a routine for your body to recognise that it is bedtime. This may mean keeping your gadgets away, taking a short walk, reading, brushing your teeth, or following a skincare routine at a specific time every night. Your brain will associate these activities with sleep. It will also give your body the signals that it is time to retire,” the expert suggests.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | This sleep-inducing trick will ensure you sleep like a baby tonight

4. Eat right at night

Consume dinner at least three hours before bedtime to keep gastric issues at bay. According to Dr Marcus, you need to reduce the consumption of caffeine and alcohol in the evenings. “According to a study carried out by Johns Hopkins University, the timing of meals doesn’t just help with good sleep, but it is also beneficial when it comes to weight control and cardiovascular health.”

5. Skip intense workouts in the evening

The rush of adrenaline can make it difficult to fall asleep. While fitness is important, try and schedule intense sessions in the morning to boost energy and also to soak up some vitamin D. Lighter exercises in the evenings like stretching, yoga, and meditation can be beneficial for physical and mental health, while also aiding sleep, the doctor concludes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!