Sleep apnea associated with gout: Study

Controlling sleep apnea can also also reduce the intensity of gout. (Source: File Photo) Controlling sleep apnea can also also reduce the intensity of gout. (Source: File Photo)

A new research has identified a link between sleep apnea and gout. According to a report in The New York Times, the research studied around 15,979 students who suffered from apnea, a condition where one stops and then begins to breathe during sleep, along with 63,296 who did not. Their actions were followed for a period of almost six years and later it was deduced that 4.9 per cent of people who had apnea also developed gout. On the other side, only 2.6 per cent among those who did not have apnea developed gout.

The study in Arthritis & Rheumatology has identified similar patterns between both these disorders. Both are associated with diabetes, high blood pressure, even obesity. But, turns out that even after these are controlled, those who suffered from sleep apnea were more likely to develop gout.

Although it remains to be seen how the mechanism actually works, the report states that the reduced supply of oxygen while sleeping perhaps leads to the gathering of uric acid crystals in the joints. This subsequently leads to pain of gout, even inflammation.

Making arrangements to ease the process of breathing or a continuous positive airway pressure can help in treating apnea. Milica Blagojevic-Bucknall, the lead author, while speaking at Keele University in England affirmed the link and said that controlling apea and also help in reducing the intensity of gout. “It’s possible that people who use CPAP could reduce the risk or severity of gout,” Bucknall said.

It waits to be seen if this can lead to some concrete medical results.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd