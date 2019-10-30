Indians are the second most sleep-deprived; find out how many hours we sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is extremely crucial to one’s health and energy levels. It is advised to always have seven to eight hours of sleep every night. Despite that, Indians are the second most sleep-deprived with an average nightly sleep of seven hours and one minute. They rank after Japanese who get an average sleep of six hours and 47 minutes, according to latest Fitbit sleep data insights from across 18 countries. The company, which has collected more than 10.5 billion nights of sleep data over the years, shared focused insights gained on Indian users.

As per the data collected from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, United States between August 1, 2018 – July 31, 2019, Indians get 77 minutes of REM sleep on average — which is the lowest in the world, just like the Japanese who get the same amount of REM sleep on an average. REM or rapid eye movement is where dreams typically happen. While first comes non-REM sleep, it is followed by a shorter period of REM sleep, and then the cycle starts over again.

Eye movement sleep is a crucial aspect for emotion regulation, memory, and the peak stage of protein synthesis at the cellular level, which ensures that multiple processes in the body work properly. The data also mentioned how Indians spend 57 minutes awake on an average each night they sleep, representing close to 13.5 per cent of their nightly sleep.

The age-group 75-90 get the lowest sleep (six hours 35 minutes on average) compared to other age groups, whereas users in the age group of 18-25 go to bed more than an hour later (12:33 am) than users in 75-90 age group (11:22 pm).

The other countries that followed Japan and India were Singapore with seven hours five minutes of sleep, Peru with seven hours 12 minutes and Hong Kong with seven hours 14 minutes.

According to the insights, Indians are the least active and log in only 6,533 steps daily — the least amongst all 18 countries — which is 3,600 steps lesser than the average of the most active country, Hong Kong. Average active minutes (32) also fare the lowest in the grid.